Your Ultimate Costco Holiday Shopping Guide (2025 Edition)
It's hard to beat Costco for deals. Whether it's Kirkland or name-brand products, you can often find what you're looking for at the lowest prices if you're willing to buy them in bulk from the popular warehouse store. The holidays are a great time to stock up on all the good stuff if you're expecting a full house. And, with gifts to buy and feasts to serve, it's also a great time to save money.
With this in mind, Daily Meal went through the Costco holiday guide to find the best deals to get you ready for all the family flying home and the friends coming by to spread good cheer. This list focuses specifically on deals for the season, so you may want to check out our other guides, like the one covering Costco's best affordable wines to serve with your big meals. Don't forget that Costco has one of the best return policies in the business, so anything you don't like or use, you can easily return.
Poppi Cranberry Fizz Prebiotic Soda
This low-sugar soda is nice to have on hand for a little holiday cheer everyone can enjoy. Poppi, made famous by Shark Tank, has a Cranberry Fizz flavor for $14.99 after its $5 holiday discount. Its tangy, festive taste perfectly suits the season. It's available in the warehouse until November 16.
Pura Vida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables
The Pura Vida Fire Roasted Root Vegetables can be found in the frozen section for $11.79 and will drop to $ 8.79 from November 17 through December 1. It contains 21 servings of delicious, filling veggies, so keep it in the freezer so you can invite friends to stay for dinner and whip this out as a great side. The bag is filled with cut-up sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, and red onions, seasoned with olive oil, salt, and pepper. The veggies are all charred with a 1,200-degree Fahrenheit flame to add flavor.
Snack Factory White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps
It's always nice to have some snack bowls full of holiday treats, and what could be better than pretzel crisps covered in white chocolate and bits of broken-up candy cane? Snack Factory's White Creme and Peppermint Pretzel Crisps are normally $9.49 but are currently $3 off at the warehouse chain. The deal expires November 16, so stock up soon!
The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower
Stock your home with a variety of high-quality goodies with The Fruit Company's Celebration 8-Box Tower. Currently $20 off, it's now $59.99. In it, you can find Royal Comice pears, green and red Anjou pears, Fuji apples, roasted and salted mixed nuts, butter rum cashew popcorn, chocolate-covered pretzels, milk chocolate raspberry truffle bites, chocolate-covered cherries, a large Bavarian white pretzel, and Bavarian white covered sandwich cookies. Perfect as a gift or to have around and unwrap through the season. This online-only deal lasts until November 16.
Vitamix Alta Pro Blender
This Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is usually $399, but will be on sale for $299 from November 17 to December 1. Available at Costco warehouses and online, this blender is perfect for the holidays due to its preprogrammed setting for making hot soup. Yes, you can make hot soup in a blender thanks to the friction of the blades. Use it to make this warming, creamy carrot ginger soup, perfect for a cold winter's day.
Cello Variety Pack, Cracker Cut, Premium Sliced Cheeses
Assemble a cheese board in mere minutes with this Cello Variety Pack, cracker cut, premium sliced cheeses. This 2-pound pack of cheese comes with thinly sliced aged cheddar, Jarlsberg, Havarti, and Gouda. Currently $12.99, it will be $3.50 off from November 17 through December 1, and is only available in the warehouse. With this in the fridge and a box of crackers in the pantry, you'll always be ready to throw a party.
Bosch 300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine
Your holiday mornings will be busy, so why not make your coffee a breeze? The Bosch 300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso and Coffee Machine will be $250 off, dropping the price to $549.99 from November 28 to December 1; and the deal is only available online. Fill it with fresh, whole coffee beans of your choice, and brew a hot cup of espresso with a rich crema. The built-in milk frother lets you craft cappuccinos and lattes without a trip to your local coffee shop.
Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls
Normally $15.49, Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls are currently $4.50 off until November 16. A box makes 15 of the pastries and is available in the warehouse only, or through Costco's same-day delivery service (which will cost a little more). Keep these in the refrigerator for when you need something sweet in the morning.
Spindrift Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry
Spindrift Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry is just sparkling water, fruit puree, and juice. Tart and crisp, it's not a soda, so it has no added sugar and only eight calories. Normally $14.99, the price will drop by $4 from November 17 to December 1.
Ghirardelli Gift Tower
Perfect for friends with families, clients, or to bring into the office, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Gift Tower is usually $49.99, but will be $12 off on December 1. It includes milk chocolates with caramel filling, dark chocolates with caramel sea salt, 60% dark chocolate, dark chocolate wafers, double chocolate hot cocoa, Red Thread chocolate chip cookies with Ghirardelli chocolate, milk chocolate drizzled caramel corn, and dark chocolate sea salt almond. This stack of treats is only available online.
Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix
The Savanna Orchards Honey Roasted Nut Mix brings a sweet, protein-filled snack to fill holiday dishes around the house. The 30-ounce cans go on sale from November 17 to December 1, where they'll be $3 off. In the warehouse, a can currently costs $14.49. For those unable to make it to your nearest Costco, two-packs are available for purchase online.