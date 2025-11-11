Your Ultimate Costco Holiday Shopping Guide (2025 Edition)

It's hard to beat Costco for deals. Whether it's Kirkland or name-brand products, you can often find what you're looking for at the lowest prices if you're willing to buy them in bulk from the popular warehouse store. The holidays are a great time to stock up on all the good stuff if you're expecting a full house. And, with gifts to buy and feasts to serve, it's also a great time to save money.

With this in mind, Daily Meal went through the Costco holiday guide to find the best deals to get you ready for all the family flying home and the friends coming by to spread good cheer. This list focuses specifically on deals for the season, so you may want to check out our other guides, like the one covering Costco's best affordable wines to serve with your big meals. Don't forget that Costco has one of the best return policies in the business, so anything you don't like or use, you can easily return.