10 Must Have Dollar Tree Items That Will Keep Your Kitchen Organized
There's nothing more wonderful than a tidy, clutter-free kitchen, and getting organized doesn't have to cost a fortune, thanks to some terrific dollar store finds. From that overstuffed pantry and chaotic cabinet to those messy drawers, these storage hacks are exactly what you've been searching for to maximize your space. Imagine all of your utensils and food items neatly stowed where you can find them quickly. Whipping these areas into shape makes putting together a wholesome meal so much easier, meaning it takes much less effort to get the delicious results you're after.
We all know its way past time to give our kitchen storage solutions a makeover, so everything has a designated spot. The alternative is running the risk of having a pile up exactly where you don't want one: On your countertops and inside the junk drawer. You don't have to invest in lavish designer-brand items to get the job done, though. All you need is a few dollar bills, a trip to your neighborhood Dollar Tree, and some inspiration. So, let's turn chaos into calm, one cupboard at a time with some essential items and a few surprises. The mission: Operation creative clean-up. The solution: These 10 must have Dollar Tree items that will keep your kitchen organized for less.
1. Shatter-free clear plastic refrigerator food storage bin
While you might want to think twice about buying food at the dollar store, food storage is another thing altogether, like with some shatter-free clear plastic refrigerator food storage bins. This little gem is resilient to breakages and is versatile enough for many applications throughout your kitchen. At 7.75 inches long by 5.5 inches wide by 3 inches tall, it's the perfect size for oodles of dry goods that never seem to have a place, like that open bag of dried lentils. We absolutely love their handles, too, because they deliver maximum portability and convenience.
Go ahead and use this lightweight plastic bin in your fridge as the manufacturer intended. We think it's perfectly designed to contain a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. After all, you don't want a bunch of mandarins rolling around your crisper, and because these open-air organizers let ethylene gas escape, they help prevent spoiling. Dollar Tree's food storage bins are also transparent, so you can instantly see what's loitering inside whenever you open the fridge. It's helpful to have a visual reminder to eat up that fresh produce before its use-by date.
2. Essentials over-the-door six-hook hanger
If you're like many home chefs, your vast collection of pots and pans are a real menace, lying in wait in that cabinet clutter. If you want a tidy kitchen that sparks joy (and who doesn't, right?), Essentials' over the door six-hook hanger just may be the key to your success. While it's true this gadget works well in many areas of your home, it's also a cost-effective solution to create a haven for harmonious food prep. Challenge the status quo here and imagine a hanging pot rack from Dollar Tree. For just six quarters you can get your cookware, utensils, and oven mitts in one easily accessible location. Just hang it behind your pantry door — no installation or tools required. There are enough hooks for six pans and because the end of the tips are narrow, you don't have to worry about adding an S-hook to ensure a seamless fit.
If you're working with an apartment-sized kitchen and don't have a separate pantry, never fear. This must-have pot rack also works in your broom closet or on a cupboard door. To accommodate a cabinet's thinner material, you may have to use a pair of pliers to bend the "L" hooks at the top for a more secure fit. Heavier pots can hang near the hinge side of the door, for extra sturdiness, so no need to get down on your hands and knees to dig out your favorite 15-pound cast iron skillet.
3. Storage Essentials clear acrylic rotating kitchen turntable
Many of us call this rotating kitchen turntable a "lazy Susan." While this sobriquet may be a joke in your home, this swiveling gadget is actually an outstanding organizational tool. While we're not exactly sure where the name came from, these have been around since the 1700s. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a corner cabinet with a turntable built right in. Fortunately you can still take advantage of this innovative technology, thanks to Dollar Tree's Storage Essentials clear acrylic rotating kitchen turntable.
Some items at the dollar store are a bit small compared to similar department store products, but not this lazy Susan. It's a full 10 inches in diameter, making it a must-have product to keep all kinds of kitchen items organized. You can use it in your fridge for sauces, the pantry for spices, or under the sink for cleaning products. We love that this turntable makes the most of those hard to reach cabinet corners. It spins with just a touch of your finger, so no more hidden items in the back of that deep set cupboard.
4. Storage Essentials three-compartment organizer
A Storage Essentials three-compartment storage container from Dollar Tree is a must-have for every well turned-out kitchen, and we just know it's going to be your new favorite organizational find on a budget. This item makes for a nifty way to keep track of a plethora of small kitchen items, like corn on the cob holders, bread ties, and that stash of leftover sauce packets. It's also a terrific way to make that snack drawer a bit more kid accessible. You can easily pack a couple full of wholesome snacks, like fruit pouches, protein cookies, and single serve nuts.
This multipurpose three-compartment organizer is also the perfect addition to your kitchen's notorious catch-all drawer. Whether you've got a stash of batteries for your immersion blender or a handful of rubber bands to keep your worn out tongs from exploding open in the utensil drawer, this item is exactly what you need. The overall dimensions of this handy organizer are pretty versatile at 12 inches long by 4.5 inches wide by 1.6 inches tall. It's shallow enough to fit almost every drawer in your kitchen, and long enough to give you a trio of highly functional, 4-inch long compartments.
5. Teaching Tree plastic book bin
Some of the toughest things to keep organized in your kitchen are those reusable water bottles, but these essential items fit perfectly in a Teaching Tree plastic book bin. Because they're 8.6 inches tall by 4.5 inches wide by 11.75 inches long, there's plenty of room for three tumblers each. They come in four fun colors that spruce up your pantry for less than a cup of coffee. Pick from glossy finishes like pink, blue, green, and purple, and color coordinate your cookbooks. These durable plastic bins cast some serious storage magic in other areas of your kitchen, too, as there are seemingly endless ways to incorporate these must-have Dollar Tree items into your organizational strategy.
Keep your cutting boards within easy reach and use a couple of clear Command strips to hang one inside a cabinet door near your prep area. Incorporate a few of these bins in your pantry to tidy up rolls of aluminum foil and parchment paper and other disposable goods, like paper plates and napkins. What about those awkwardly long boxes of spaghetti? Yes, these cumbersome items also stack neatly into these book bins, too.
6. Cooking Concepts plastic drawer organizers
Finding a proper home for all of your kitchen items isn't always an easy task, especially if you live in an apartment or other small space. One of the best ways we've found to accomplish this lofty goal is to use innovative solutions like Cooking Concepts plastic drawer organizers. It's a breeze to make the most of the minimal space inside your cutlery drawer and beyond as these baskets come in three user-friendly sizes. You can choose from the three-pack of small (4 inches square), a two-count medium (8 inches long by 4 inches tall by 3.25 inches wide), and a large (11.75 inches long by 4 inches tall by 3 inches wide).
Because they snap together instantly, you can quickly mix and match them to create one customized compartment, making the most efficient use of small spaces where storage room is at a premium. The possibilities are endless here, as you can configure these organizers any way you want to accommodate the most awkwardly shaped utensils with ease. Reviewers even report that these bins are durable enough to last for years, and you can pick up a set at Dollar Tree for that handful of change sitting in your car's glove box.
7. Special Moments freestanding borderless plastic photo frame
It can be frustrating knowing that disorganization is lurking inside your frequently accessed drawers. Thankfully, there are so many ways to get extra spice storage with Dollar Tree items, but this genius hack is one of our favorites: Borderless photo frames. While you're probably wondering how a desktop picture frame has anything to do with kitchen organization, stick with us here. Just use a set of Dollar Tree's Special Moments clear acrylic picture frames to create an instant, in-drawer spice rack.
Whether you have just a few go-to options or a stockpile of dozens of flavor boosters, this nifty trick delivers real results you can see while keeping your seasonings close at hand. The 6 inch wide by 4 inch tall horizontal option works best for this, so make sure you don't inadvertently grab another size. Its freestanding design makes it ideal to set them at a downward sloping angle to perfectly showcase your spice collection. This budget-conscious DIY takes just seconds to implement and we love how simple it is to create an attractive storage solution at a price you can afford.
8. Essentials wire dish drying racks
Dollar Tree's wire racks do so much more in the kitchen than merely dry dishes. They're an outstanding addition to loads of cabinets because of their multi-purposed design. Essentials wire dish drying racks are the ideal space-saving size at 10.2 inches wide by 5.2 inches tall by 6.2 inches long, and with plenty of five-star reviews, you know these durable shelves are going to be a good buy.
One of the best tricks we've seen is using these to stow away those impossible-to-organize pot lids and cookie sheets, but that's not the only place where wire racks can shine. Tuck a few small cutting boards between the wires, or use them to organize that endless assortment of Tupperware lids. After all, finding the perfect place for plastic container lids is an awful chore, thanks to their mismatched sizes. Give up fighting this fundamental dilemma and use this brilliant wire dish rack idea to stack them efficiently. Alternatively, you can set them in your freezer to get your stack of single-serve microwave meals in a picture perfect row. Just grab one and go, as there's no need to sort through the whole pile to find whatever flavor you're craving for lunch.
9. Essentials wire step storage racks
Step shelves, like this thrifty Dollar Tree find, are a handy tool for organizing your mish-mashed pantry into well-defined zones. If you've got the room, pick up an Essentials wire step storage rack for all of the canned goods you like to stock up on, whether that's vegetables, soup, meat, or beans. A major perk we love about this kitchen organizer is that the back row is easy to see, thanks to this item's step-up design. That means that whatever's stored back there is right at your fingertips. Just remember the old adage when restocking: First in, first out, so move first-to-expire items down to the bottom step when putting away your groceries.
These frugal wire step storage racks work well on any flat surface, from your pantry shelves to countertops. Use them to keep frequently used items, like cooking oils and salt and pepper shakers, out in the open. Its footprint is just 10.2 inches wide by 10.4 inches tall by 4.6 inches long, so it won't take up much space, and it'll still look shipshape while maximizing your prep surface.
10. Jot chalkboard sticker assortment
Once you've stocked up on Dollar Tree items to keep your kitchen organized, you need a handy way to keep track of what you've stored. We suggest amassing a large assortment of chalkboard stickers to label your storage. Depending on which design of Jot's products you choose, each made-in-the-U.S.A. package contains between 18 and 33 labels. This ultra creative hack lets you easily manage your ever evolving storage solutions, because it's easy to update the label without needing to remove it and make a new one. This hack works especially well for bins and containers that get refilled frequently with bulk foods or leftovers.
Not only are these chalkboard labels attractive, with just a swipe of a wet cloth, these coated stickers are completely reusable just like that chalkboard at school. They stick to all kinds of materials, from glass to plastic, so just peel and apply. Of course, you won't want to forget to pick up a few chalk writer pens by Crafters Square, too. These pens are available in classic white and are dust and mess-free, unlike traditional chalk sticks. The thick formula is long lasting, smudge resistant, and with a twist-up tube, it's as easy as pie to achieve that high-end magazine-worthy pantry.