There's nothing more wonderful than a tidy, clutter-free kitchen, and getting organized doesn't have to cost a fortune, thanks to some terrific dollar store finds. From that overstuffed pantry and chaotic cabinet to those messy drawers, these storage hacks are exactly what you've been searching for to maximize your space. Imagine all of your utensils and food items neatly stowed where you can find them quickly. Whipping these areas into shape makes putting together a wholesome meal so much easier, meaning it takes much less effort to get the delicious results you're after.

We all know its way past time to give our kitchen storage solutions a makeover, so everything has a designated spot. The alternative is running the risk of having a pile up exactly where you don't want one: On your countertops and inside the junk drawer. You don't have to invest in lavish designer-brand items to get the job done, though. All you need is a few dollar bills, a trip to your neighborhood Dollar Tree, and some inspiration. So, let's turn chaos into calm, one cupboard at a time with some essential items and a few surprises. The mission: Operation creative clean-up. The solution: These 10 must have Dollar Tree items that will keep your kitchen organized for less.

