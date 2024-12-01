Avoid Meal Planning Stress With One Easy Strategy

Meal planning — scheduling your meals ahead of time and buying only the ingredients you need for those specific meals — has plenty of benefits. You can easily put together your grocery list, and you'll likely reduce food waste. Additionally, you don't have to spend any energy during the week figuring out what you want to eat. However, meal planning involves its own kind of stress — it can be difficult to decide what you're going to be in the mood for three days from now.

Luckily, there's an easy strategy to help you avoid feeling overly stressed when meal planning: Don't plan all five weekdays. Instead, plan for just three days of the week. You'll save mental energy by only coming up with three meals, plus those open days give you wiggle room to order takeout if a craving hits. Plus, it's likely that one of the meals you make will result in leftovers, so you can use those on a flex day.