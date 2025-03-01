13 Canned Meats To Always Stock Up On
One of the best reasons to stock up on canned meat is its convenience. We're all busy, and who has time to roast a bird for that Thursday night chicken pot pie recipe? Canned meat can jazz up a meal with little effort. Simply grab an opener and dinner's on — no prep time required. That's a top reason why canned meats are the perfect pantry staple. They're also versatile, have a longer shelf life than fresh cuts, and many come with a bargain price tag. In today's economy, it doesn't hurt to save a few bucks on groceries.
So, whether you're looking to fill your cabinets with ready-to-eat meats or you're stocking up for the next holiday gathering, I have some recommendations. From the tastiest tuna to the most savory ham, this food will do more than get you through the next natural disaster. Here are the top canned meat options I always keep on hand.
1. Spam
Spam. Just what's inside this mystery tin? Hormel Foods introduced this lunch meat in 1937 as a tasty option for your midday meal. The classic version's can is packed with ground pork and ham. Sounds delicious, right? It definitely hits the spot when fried with its smoky, slightly sweet, and signature salty flavors. Spam adds so much to your dishes, and it's so versatile. Put it in your omelet for breakfast or add it to a stir fry for a fast and yummy dinner.
It also has a long shelf life. However, contrary to common myths we've all believed, Spam doesn't last forever. It's use-by date typically tops out at three years. Still, it's a worldwide phenomenon and definitely deserves a spot in your pantry. Keep in mind that Spam is also high in sodium, though. One 2-ounce serving contains 790 milligrams, so if you're watching your sodium intake, consider the Lite version, which contains just 580 milligrams.
2. Underwood roast beef spread
Canned roast beef may have a reputation for poor quality and a mushy texture, but this roast beef spread from Underwood is different. The company grounds it into a uniquely smooth, pâté-like consistency, producing a product that's ideal for slathering on a slice of bread or a few crackers. Underwood's premium quality spread is well suited for numerous culinary applications that other canned meat isn't, like a beef and cheese dip with a side of veggie sticks or a quick cheese steak pizza. Inferior products add copious amounts of salty broth in an attempt to boost its flavor, but not this brand. And my favorite part: There's zero cleanup.
Unless you live on a cattle ranch, you probably don't have an endless supply of fresh beef on hand. That's what makes Underwood's spread such a handy pantry staple. You'll get that rich, meaty flavor any time a craving hits. With beef listed as the first ingredient, it's also a quality protein source with 9 grams in just a ¼-cup serving.
3. Swanson white meat chicken
If you're on the lookout for the best canned chicken to add to a quick weekday meal (or outfit your storm cellar), you're in luck. I think Swanson's version of premium canned chicken is a bit different than the rest. It's not full of those bland chunks you're used to. This one actually tastes like chicken, and that's not because of loads of sodium either (each 3-ounce serving has just 340 milligrams). It'ss also gluten-free, antibiotic-free, and MSG-free, and only has 1½ grams of fat per portion. Plus, if you're looking for a bit of protein to top your garden salad, you'll get 15 grams with this canned chicken breast.
Canned chicken is one of my favorite secret weapons in the kitchen. This ready-to-eat meat is the ideal complement to heaps of quick-serve recipes, like these incredible 3 ingredient nuggets. Use it to shortcut other chicken dishes too, like enchiladas or alfredo — or any recipe that calls for diced or shredded chicken, for that matter.
4. Hormel canned ham
Hormel makes some of the best food products and its canned ham is no exception. Pigging out on ham is a holiday tradition for many of us, and each 3-pound container holds enough slices to feed up to 16 guests. I love its rich, hammy flavor and loads of marbling. Even its texture reminds me of a fresh ham rather than a pork byproduct in a can. There's even a 5-pound option that feeds up to 27 when you're elected the designated server at your neighborhood cookout.
Hormel's canned ham is a popular staple of convenience during hard times as it's easy to add it to a variety of comfort food recipes, like split pea soup or a cheesy ham and potato casserole. It's also quick and easy to use because its fully cooked and can be served cold. Did someone say ham sammy? Yes please! Because of its fair price point, you can stock up on ham for all your planned get togethers or other culinary needs well in advance.
5. Great Value corned beef
Ah, canned corned beef. It's almost as much a mystery as Spam, and just as delicious. Great Value's corned beef has a robust (corn-free) flavor, making it one of the best canned meat you can buy.
This cured meat isn't just for St. Patty's Day celebrations, either. With its distinctive flavor combination of beef, salt, and spices, it's surprising how much a can of corned beef can offer besides a side dish for cabbage. You can grab a fork and eat the tender, juicy corned beef straight out of the can. However, cooking does give it a more savory taste and appetizing texture. Thanks to all that fat (11 grams in 3 ounces), searing it in a skillet transforms canned corned beef into a crisp, mouthwatering golden brown. Add some potatoes for a traditional hash or form it into a patty and serve it on a bun with some kraut.
6. Cole's Select snow crab
When you're shopping for canned crab, you definitely want one that actually tastes like crab. Well, Cole's wild caught version answers the call. While this canned meat is a bit on the pricey side, I think it's worth every dime. Imagine the pristine waters of Patagonia. Yes, that's where Cole's Chilean fishermen find these snow crabs — and their sustainable harvesting techniques are just as important as its temptingly sweet, buttery flavor.
Whether you're tossing up a seafood salad for lunch or a scrumptious bowl of bisque to ward off a chilly evening, you can't go wrong with Cole's Select Snow Crab. Inside the can you'll find quality pieces of cooked crab meat from the leg, claw, and body, so you're not just getting "meat." Even though its pricey, it's still a cheaper substitute for whole crab and will last a lot longer in your pantry than in the freezer. An unopened tin of crab can sit in your cabinet for up to five years, while the frozen stuff lasts just 3 months.
7. Bumble Bee chunk white albacore tuna in water
Tuna is a subjective thing, isn't it? Some like it fishy, and some don't. If you're one of the latter, you're really going to love Bumble Bee's solid white albacore tuna in water. Grocery store shelves are teeming with options for your next tuna salad sandwich, but this brand is one of the best because of its mild, hoard-worthy flavor. In fact, I think this pick has it all: white fish on the label, its packed in water — and the company is committed to sustainable fishing practices.
So, why should you fill your pantry with this canned meat when Bumble Bee's tuna is so widely available? Well, I think this fast pantry-to-plate option checks all the boxes: it's versatile, nearly mess-free, and it packs a protein punch with 29 grams of lean protein in every 5-ounce can. Fast food doesn't have to come from a fryer, after all, and this shelf stable meat is a bit healthier than a drive-thru fare thanks to 300 milligrams of omega 3 essential fatty acids per can, plus vitamins like A and D. I recommend power-packing your pre-workout meal with a can of Bumble Bee's albacore tuna; and because you don't want to run out on leg day, consider stocking up.
8. StarKist chunk light tuna in oil
While some folks are die-hard tuna-in-water fans, don't turn your nose up at StarKist's wild-caught chunk light tuna in vegetable oil. There are plenty of terrific ways to use tuna in oil and a few of them may change your mind about stocking up. So why does the packing liquid matter? Well, it all depends on how you want to use it. If you're planning on eating it right from the can, a top a salad, or in your next casserole recipe, opt for the high-fat oil-packed version.
I like StarKist's chunk light tuna in vegetable oil because it has a more robust flavor than water-filled cans. The oil delivers a truly luxurious, silken and flaky texture likely because this ingredient keeps the tuna from drying out on the shelf. With 20 grams of protein and 180 milligrams of omega-3s per 5-ounce can, it also packs a nutritional punch. Just remember this oil-based version does have more calories than its water-packed cousin: 160 vs 89.
9. Keystone all natural canned turkey
Keystone's all natural canned turkey is an ideal pantry staple thanks to its versatility. The uses are endless with a dash of imagination, because you can add it to any recipe that calls for tuna, chicken, or, of course, turkey. This fully cooked canned meat has no preservatives or added water to dilute its flavor. It's so adaptable, I like to keep a dozen in my cabinet for days I'm craving an easy lunch like turkey noodle soup, a turkey salad sandwich, or a turkey pot pie.
One of the best times of year to stock up on Keystone's canned turkey is fall, when you can make this ingredient the star of your Thanksgiving feast. It tastes just like a home-cooked roasted turkey without the hassle. When you need to get the celebratory dinner on the table in a flash, a tin or two will save you hours over those long whole-bird cooking times. And don't forget about the mess. Who wants to scrub a crusty roasting pan when everyone else has moved on to the couch? Canned turkey is also nutritious with just two ingredients: turkey and salt. I also like that it has a whopping 14 grams of protein per serving, just 120 milligrams of sodium, and zero sugar.
10. Lehman's all natural ground beef
Who doesn't love ground beef? Really, I can barely think of a dish that wouldn't get a boost of flavor from this popular meat. Rather than spending 20 minutes over a grease-spitting pan, sometimes I like to leave the messy grunt work to Lehman's and grab a few dozen cans of the company's ground beef.
Aside from it being tasty and easy, the longer-than-fresh shelf life is another reason I like to keep Lehman's canned ground beef in my cupboard. It sits ready to go and at my fingertips whenever mealtime rolls around. Whip up some yummy sloppy joes on a camping trip or reach for a tin whenever cleanup isn't on the agenda (think soccer practice — or better yet — date night).
But do you need to cook canned ground beef? Nope. It comes out of the can fully cooked, so yes, go ahead and grab a fork if you like and just dig in.
11. Libby's zesty barbecue Vienna sausages
If you've got kids at home you're going to want to stock up on Libby's barbecue Vienna sausages. Don't worry about adding them to your next meal — it's so easy, it's fun. Use these canned sausages made from chicken, beef, and pork in place of hot dogs in any recipe. I like to chop them up and toss them on a plate of mac and cheese or turn them into a Southern stir fry with onions and bell peppers. You could also keep a few cans on hand for an impromptu party appetizer, like pigs in a blanket.
Libby's sweet and smoky barbecue Vienna sausages beat out the classic version because of its zesty sauce. One Amazon reviewer said, "it gave the dish a delightful little kick that it didn't have before." They're easy to find at most grocery stores and have an astounding 900-day shelf life. Just remember to heat them before you plate them. You don't want to eat Vienna sausages from the can, due to a risk of illness.
12. Lehman's all natural canned pork
How do pork carnitas or barbeque pulled pork tacos sound for dinner tonight? Delicious, right? Well, those are just two recipes that feature Lehman's all-natural canned pork. It's another fantastic choice for a (nearly) effortless and tasty meal — but only if you've stocked up. Simply open the can, season, heat, and enjoy. There's no need to defrost a pork shoulder or cook meat for these hearty meals.
Canned pork is so versatile and it's easy to change the taste with the array of seasonings you already have in your fridge or cupboard. Skip the slow roasting step and make Lehman's all-natural canned pork into a pulled pork sandwich with a drizzle of your favorite barbecue sauce or grab a can of gravy and put both atop some mashed potatoes. Pick up either the 14.5-ounce can or really stock up on the meaty goodness with the 28-ounce size. The larger option is a terrific choice if your family likes leftovers as much as mine does.
13. Wild Planet wild pink salmon
Many of us like to keep a pantry stocked full of canned tuna, but what about salmon? Thanks to its numerous health benefits, it's a no-brainer to grab a tin when you don't have time to run to the local fish market. Stick to your wellness goals and enjoy a simple, nutritious, and filling meal anytime with Wild Planet's canned pink salmon. It's my go-to option because I can eat it plain or add it to just about any seafood dish.
What I really like about Wild Planet's variety is that it's sustainably harvested from the Pacific Ocean. I love its bright, fresh taste, pale, pinkish color, and nicely dense texture. It comes from skinless, boneless wild-caught salmon fillets, and includes only natural juices and salt. You won't find any fillers in this catch of the day.
There are a few awesome facts you should know about canned salmon, too. First, it's an affordable way to get your omega-3s (524 milligrams per serving to be exact) and it will last a long time inside your cabinet. Because Wild Planet pre-cooks its canned salmon, any microbes that could cause it to spoil are killed by the high temperatures, so you can hang on to it for three years without it going bad.