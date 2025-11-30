Old-School Wedding Foods We Rarely See Anymore

Olive have become pretty standard fare in the U.S. in the last few decades. This may have something to do with the popularity of the Mediteranian Diet in the '80s and '90s, along with growing access to imported and exotic food changing our tastes. As recently as the late '60s, however, the cured fruits were notable enough not only to be served at weddings, but to be listed on wedding menus, with queen olives apparently coming with enough name-recognition that they were specified on a 1950s menu. Also known as Gordal olives, this variety is large, meaty, a little sweet, and perfect for stuffing. Queen olives make a delicious snack, and just like currently popular castalvetrano olives, they don't have the bitterness of some other readily available olive varieties, which is probably why they got a special shout-out.

Of course, you might still see olives at a wedding. They're a standard cocktail snack, and could also be part of a meal or served as tapenade with a snack course. The big difference is, we probably wouldn't put them on our menus. Many of us might not even remember eating them if you asked us a couple of days later! Clearly, olives were a bit more special back in the day, and the little extras, like pickles, almonds, and even celery sticks were considered important enough to include on a menu card. It makes sense for the interwar generation, doesn't it? They wanted us to finish everything on our plates, and they wanted their wedding guests to know exactly how much they'd pushed the boat out for their big day, down to the last olive pit.