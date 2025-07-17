14 Over-The-Top Celebrity Wedding Food Menus You Won't Believe
Weddings are a special day meant to celebrate the love two people have for one another. While some weddings are small and intimate, others are large and lavish — and you can generally tell which is which based on the food menu. For example, an intimate wedding may have a one-course meal with dessert, while a lavish event might have a three-course meal and an open cocktail bar. Celebrity weddings, in particular, are known for being large, luxurious, and downright jaw-dropping. One of the most intense parts is often the food — you wouldn't believe some of the incredible over-the-top food menus different celebrities had for their special days.
From insanely intricate cakes to expansive layouts and multi-course meals, some celebrities really went all out. Some even went so far as to create individual cakes for every guest at their reception or turn their special day into several special days, complete with multiple feasts. Ready to discover the opulent, over-the-top menus served at celebrity weddings? You won't believe it until you see it, so let's get into it.
1. Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson's Louisiana-Inspired Meal
Beyonce's baby sister, Solange Knowles, and her now-husband, music video director Alan Ferguson, really know how to set up a mouthwatering menu. After arriving at the event on white bicycles adorned with white roses (while dressed in white, of course), the couple shared an intimate ceremony with their guests before treating them to an incredible southern feast.
The four-course meal leaned heavily into the local cuisine of New Orleans, Louisiana, where the wedding and reception took place. In fact, the event was locally catered, which is a fact we just love when so many other celebrities fly people in from all over the country instead.
During the first three courses, guests were treated to an oyster and artichoke bisque, shrimp and grits, and paupiette de poulet — and for those who don't know, this last dish is a French culinary masterpiece that features thinly pounded chicken that's stuffed, rolled up, and then cooked using one of several methods. The couple's menu rounded things out with a dessert of pineapple foster and bread pudding, undoubtedly leaving their guests feeling stuffed and satisfied.
2. Jessica Beil and Justin Timberlake's Expansive Spread
A lot of tears were shed at the wedding of Jessica Beil and Justin Timerblake — especially when he sang her a personalized song to walk down the aisle to. But the food was one thing nobody was crying about, if their expansive menu is any indication.
After a beautiful, heart-wrenching ceremony, the newlyweds shared a cocktail hour followed by a four-course meal with their guests. During the cocktail hour, there was an outdoor bar where guests enjoyed fancy hors d'oeuvres like mini Caprese salads. Lobster stuffed inside turnip tops was also on the menu.
During the four-course dinner, guests were treated to their choice of steak or sea bass for the main meal. This culminated in an Italian dessert called affogato, a recipe which involves taking a shot of espresso and pouring it over top ice cream. We don't know about you, but that sounds delicious to us! Guests were definitely not left feeling hungry after eating so much food.
3. Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson's Intricate Six-Tier Cake
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson had an extensive food menu ahead of their cake. Guests were treated to an interesting combination of chicken penne arrabiata, tacos made of beef short ribs, chicken fingers, sloppy joes, and grilled cheese. On the side, they could choose waffle fries or potato chips. Alongside the intricate cake was a sundae bar. Nichole Johnson told People Magazine, "We wanted a constant flow of food all night so that our guests wouldn't go hungry from all the dancing!" The menu was magnificent, but the cake most certainly took centerstage.
The theme of the wedding was 1920s, and the Art Deco cake decked out in black with gold detailing was certainly on-theme. But, as beautiful as it was, the intricacy was even more in-depth once you realized there were two unique flavors hiding underneath.
Half of the cake was carefully crafted from vanilla cake and topped with vanilla bean and strawberry buttercreams for a delicious, summery palate. The other half of the cake was created from Devil's food cake and dually topped with chocolate and peanut butter cup buttercream to create a downright decadent appeal. We're only sad that we weren't there to taste it!
4. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Expensive Italian Spread
There's no doubt that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez dropped a lot of money on their big day. But, the sheer costs associated with their Italian-based menu is jaw-dropping. Per person, the food cost an estimated one thousand euros – or approximately $1,160 in US dollars. So what kind of food does that get you?
It would appear that it's less about the kind of food received (although the menu for the event does sound appetizing), and more about who makes the food. The meal was catered by Italian chef Fabrizio Mellino, who has three Michelin stars. The cake was designed by Cedric Grolet — a famous pastry chef who has an incredible following on social media thanks to his intricate, show-stopping creations.
As for the actual menu, guests were treated to spaghetti alla Nerano – a dish that Stanley Tucci said was one of the best foods he'd ever eaten – specialty cheese, and varying desserts throughout the day. Specialty hors d'oeuvres and pastries were also provided. Although there was no information released about the cake's exact details, we're sure it was as expensive (and perhaps, Italian) as the rest of the feast!
5. Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Incredible Breakfast Buffet
Who needs a wedding dinner when you can have a wedding breakfast instead? Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian obviously shared those sentiments because their special day featured an incredible breakfast buffet. Even more fantastic was that everything was carried out by the duo's family and staff personally, which, according to a post from Dwayne on Instagram, was done in order to "carry out [his] #1 goal of complete privacy."
Despite being a very private person, The Rock graced us with some images of his special day after the fact — and one of those pictures was of the incredible menu their guests were treated to. The top of the menu board says "artisanal breads, pastries, fruit, and charcuterie" in large, bold letters. Below this, there's a breakfast menu that gives people a choice of assorted pancakes with maple syrup (in banana, coconut, blueberry, or classic flavors), French toast, open faced frittata, or mini grilled cheese toast with roasted tomato and basil soup. Also on the menu were pan-roasted Yukon gold breakfast potatoes, hickory smoked bacon, Canadian ham, local pork sausage, and a chicken salad.
6. Joe Wicks and Rosie Jones' Multitude of Options
Joe Wicks may be known for his strict food regime and body training, but there's zero doubt he let himself splurge on his big day with now-wife Rosie Jones — and we're here for it! We're also here for the fact that the event was festival themed and even featured fair rides for his guests to enjoy. How fun is that?
But, the food was the best part because it included a multitude of awe-inspiring options that ensured everyone could find something they liked. It all started with a generous selection of canapés — which, for those who don't already know, are small, decorative finger foods that consist of a starch base, spread, and garnish of some kind. The wedding's selection included miniature steak and chips, falafel, miniature lamb rolls, arancini, and tuna.
Of course, that was only the start. After appetizers came the main dishes, where guests could choose from an even greater multitude of options. On the menu were chicken and beef burgers, alongside a "Pimp Your Fries" station. There was also Thai calamari, satay chicken, truffle macaroni and cheese, pizzas, and gelato. For drinks, there was a Prosecco bike and a gin bar that ensured guests always had something on hand.
7. Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Non-Traditional Line Up
Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields decided to forgo tradition all the way around on their big day. Instead of traditional rings, the couple chose the more permanent option of ring tattoos, which we think is so sweet and heartfelt. In lieu of bridesmaids, the couple's eight dogs stood in to support their fur mom, and there were no groomsmen in attendance. Of course, it makes sense that their menu also followed a non-traditional line up.
Guests at this unique wedding were served three full courses of food. It all started with a mouth-watering steak and sushi meal, which was followed by an entrance to the entertainment tent where guests could dance the night away. Dessert was red velvet cake, which was followed by the biggest break from tradition — a full English breakfast served to the guests at 1 a.m. while the newlyweds were bedecked in new pajamas. The breakfast featured English favorites like eggs, beans, and bacon, and we think the idea is an adorable one — at the very least, it guaranteed the party kept going into the wee hours of the morning!
8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Extensive Dessert Bar
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds chose to keep their event private, meaning there isn't a lot of information about their special day available. However, they were kind enough to grace us with a few details and their extensive dessert bar was one of those.
Guests could choose from over a dozen bite-sized desserts to satisfy their sweet tooth. S'mores bars were covered in marshmallow and gently toasted to caramel-colored perfection. Espresso beans offered guests a little extra pep for their step so they could continue the celebrations. Mini blueberry cheesecake or lemon tartlets looked absolutely mouth-watering. Pates de fruits in varying shades of purple, red, and yellow were lined up in neat little squared rows, while mini strawberry shortcakes resembling sandwiches adorned napkins with scalloped edges.
The centerpiece of the dessert bar was, of course, the wedding cake. It was a simple yet elegant piece featuring a combination of textured and smooth icing layers alongside white flowers. The buttercream was made from Earl Grey-milk chocolate, while the layers were crafted from vanilla and sour cream, interspersed with peach-apricot preserves.
9. Duff Goldman and Johnna Colbry's Five Ocean-Themed Cakes
Duff Goldman and Johnna Colbry's wedding took place at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, California, and they leaned heavily into that theme. From matching their wedding colors to museum exhibits to having a petting zoo at their special event, everything was carefully orchestrated to fit into the venue's aesthetic. But the most stunning part? The cake, of course.
Duff Goldman is well known for his unique cakes, and he took the liberty of crafting his own wedding creations, which were hung from the ceiling art-installation style. Each cake was created with either chocolate and peanut butter or just chocolate alone. Externally, each was ocean-themed, featuring ocean-inspired patterns of rippling green and blue with occasional notes of white bubbles. They were carefully accented with sea glass made of sugar and displayed beside sea dragons (which were also edible).
Besides the jaw-dropping cake, guests were treated to a cocktail hour featuring fresh pretzels and varying cheeses. The main meal featured four different food bars, each serving up a different theme of delectable street food.
10. Donald Trump and Melania Knauss' Individual Guest Cakes
Donald Trump and Melania Knauss went all out for their nuptials, with an awe-inspiring dress and an all-star list of guests that included the likes of government officials and celebrities. The event took place at Donald Trump's famous mansion, Mar-a-Lago, which had just had its ballroom refurbished — a project totaling millions of dollars.
For food, Trump and his new bride certainly didn't skimp on quality or quantity. The main feast consisted of beef tenderloin and varying delicate hor d'oeuvres. While they ate, guests sipped on expensive Cristal champagne. It was very much a fairytale wedding for both parties, with every detail as over-the-top and perfectly planned as it could be.
But, the dessert was the most over-the-top part of the menu. Each guest was granted their own Grand Marnier chocolate truffle cake resembling the couple's seven-tier wedding cake. That primary wedding cake which, by the way, held a nearly unthinkable amount of white icing roses — approximately 3,000 of them.
11. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Multiple Meals
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves found a way to integrate both of their cultures into their wedding: hosting multiple meals for their guests. The wedding began on Saturday and continued well into Sunday, embracing an "island beach meets Texas" vibe.
One meal was catered by a Brazilian steakhouse and featured steak, bacon-wrapped chicken, pork sausages, and cheese bread. This meal was hosted in white tents for a more traditional setting for the fancier meal of the night and was an ode to Camila Alves' Brazilian heritage.
Another meal was hosted Texas-style and featured Southern classics like crawfish, brisket, and fried okra — all cooked, of course, by Guy Fieri. The meal, off to one side of the white tents, was much more casual and Texas-styled as a nod to Matthew McConaughey's southern roots. Guests played yard games and relaxed while eating their meal of choice and celebrating the happy newlyweds.
12. Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10,000 Canapés
When you think of over-the-top weddings, royalty undoubtedly comes to mind, and the British royal family never disappoints with their special days. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, this meant embracing their heritage and providing a wedding feast consisting of British favorites, crafted from ingredients throughout the United Kingdom. We love the locally-sourced aspect of this wedding menu!
The entire wedding was glorious, but the food menu was especially awe-inspiring. Gracing the menu were Scottish smoked salmon roes on beetroot blini, a roulade of goats' cheese with caramelized walnuts, Cornish crab salad on lemon blini, quail's eggs, pressed duck terrine with chutney, watercress and asparagus tart, and the list goes on. Also of note was the inclusion of bubble and squeak — for those who don't know, this fried British dish consists of potatoes and cabbage, which are formed into small patties.
Perhaps what's most shocking is that the 650 guests invited to the royal wedding ate over 10,000 canapés throughout the event. A variety of the small appetizers were served, featuring natural ingredients from all over the UK — and they were obviously quite the hit.
13. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman's Fancy Foodie Feast
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are both known for being foodies, and this was evident in their fancy wedding feast. On the menu were an array of high-class dishes that wouldn't have been out of place in a five-star dining establishment.
Appetizers included lobster rolls and pork bonbons — which, if you don't know, are small, fried balls of breaded and seasoned ground pork. And, yes, they're just as delicious as they sound. Other appetizers include foie gras and steak tartare with quail egg. A selection of Barrymore Wines varieties were served, accented with ice-encased pansies to embrace the floral theme of the event.
The main feast was a family-style dinner consisting of steak and fried chicken. But, the onslaught of food didn't stop there. Later in the evening, after a bit of dancing and celebration, food trucks arrived to help continue feeding guests. Among the offerings were street fare tacos and burgers.
14. Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's Five-Tiered Masterpiece
Anna Camp and Skylar Astin met on the set of "Pitch Perfect" and "perfect" feels like an appropriate word for their elegant, floral-based wedding. While the entire event captured the essence of spring perfectly, it's their cake that's the real show-stopper.
A five-tiered masterpiece, Camp and Astin's wedding cake was tastefully decorated with horizontally textured white frosting adorned with real pastel flowers and sprigs of fresh greenery. But, for as beautiful as it was, the interior was the most intricate part of this creation.
The five tiers of this detailed design were split between four different layers of flavor. The top layer consisted of chocolate cake with salted caramel frosting between. The second layer from top was carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, while the third layer was a berry-infused cake with lemon frosting. The bottom two layers were designed from Rice Krispies to add some elevation. So, the cake wasn't only beautiful but also delicious!