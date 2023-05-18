After Almost 100 Years, Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile Is Getting A Name Change
The greatest icon in the world of sausages is getting a new title. The Oscar Mayer brand's famous Wienermobile has had its name changed to the "Frankmobile." According to a press release, the four-wheeled sausage will maintain its traditional, unique shape, but is now being used to promote the brand's all-beef franks products.
If you don't know much about hot dogs, you could be forgiven for thinking that wieners and frankfurters are just two different names for the food. In fact, the two are often made with different ingredients and meat mixes. Oscar Mayer notes that its wieners are made with a mixture of turkey, chicken, and pork while its franks are made with 100% beef.
Oscar Mayer says that the newly dubbed fleet of six Frankmobiles is in honor of the brand's new frank recipe. The company claims the new franks offer "a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever."
The Frankmobile will be promoting a new beef frank recipe
The Wienermobile isn't the only thing getting a new name. Oscar Mayer also announced that the Frankmobile will no longer be driven by Hotdoggers, but will now have Frankfurters behind the wheel instead. They will still be equipped with the famous Wiener Whistles, but those will now go by Frank Whistles instead.
To mark the new changes, Oscar Mayer will also be offering a "Franks for Frank" promotion this summer as the Frankmobiles make their debut across the country. Any individual whose name is an iteration of "Frank" can show up to a Frankmobile to get a coupon for a package of Oscar Mayer beef franks, gratis.
The Oscar Mayer brand has been around since its eponymous founder opened his first shop in Chicago in 1883. It would only be another 53 years until the original Wienermobile would make its debut. In 1936, the first Wienermobile rolled onto the streets of Chicago. The promotional vehicle would take several hiatuses and go through countless changes over the decades. The introduction of the Frankmobile fleet just happens to be the most recent innovation for this American icon.