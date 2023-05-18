After Almost 100 Years, Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile Is Getting A Name Change

The greatest icon in the world of sausages is getting a new title. The Oscar Mayer brand's famous Wienermobile has had its name changed to the "Frankmobile." According to a press release, the four-wheeled sausage will maintain its traditional, unique shape, but is now being used to promote the brand's all-beef franks products.

If you don't know much about hot dogs, you could be forgiven for thinking that wieners and frankfurters are just two different names for the food. In fact, the two are often made with different ingredients and meat mixes. Oscar Mayer notes that its wieners are made with a mixture of turkey, chicken, and pork while its franks are made with 100% beef.

Oscar Mayer says that the newly dubbed fleet of six Frankmobiles is in honor of the brand's new frank recipe. The company claims the new franks offer "a more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever."