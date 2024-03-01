The Olive Variety Most Commonly Used For Stuffing With Garlic

Olives are a wonderful accouterment to savory meats, delectable cheeses, and more, whether on your charcuterie board or antipasto platter. But when the pit is removed and the olive is hollowed out, the opportunity arises to make one brilliant bite by stuffing it with a worthy companion: Tangy, aromatic garlic. And while jars of garlic-stuffed olives are easy to find on grocery store shelves, have you ever tried making them at home?

To stuff an olive with an entire clove of garlic, you need an olive with enough real estate. You can rely on any large green olive to do the job, but look out specifically for queen olives, also known as Sevillano olives. Not only do queen olives have larger pits that leave a cavernous opening for stuffing, but their flesh is hearty and mildly sweet, making for a perfect flavor contrast to pungent garlic. You may be used to seeing these olives used as a garnish in a martini or served on their own, but when stuffed with a garlic clove, they're the perfect salty snack.