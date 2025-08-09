The Cheese-Stuffed Hot Dog We Ranked The Worst Comes From A Beloved Brand

Oscar Mayer Cheese Stuffed Hot Dogs weren't always a punchline. Scroll through Reddit and you'll find a surprising number of people who remember them fondly — or at least thought they did. One commenter says they "loved these as a kid," but as an adult, the very idea "turns my stomach." Another revisited them recently, only to find that their childhood tastebuds might've been broken. "We are not on talking terms right now," they joked about their past self. "This is strike number two."

It's not all bad memories. Oscar Mayer's stuffed-dogs line does have a few fans, especially those who remember the more adventurous releases such as jalapeño cheese, hot and spicy, and chili cheese. But the core product has inspired a kind of theatrical disdain: "Oscar Mayer has offended me time and time again," one Reddit user writes. Another adds they'd "gladly pay 25 cents to not eat one." That kind of brand loyalty's hard to recover from.

Oscar Mayer may dominate store shelves, but in the world of cheese-stuffed hot dogs, size doesn't always equal success. And when the "best hot dog in the state" title gets tossed around, this one isn't in the running — unless the state in question is "denial."