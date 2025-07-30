10 Meats Americans Used To Eat, But Are Now Illegal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the earliest cave-dwelling hominids to modern-day homo sapiens, humans have evolved to consume meat. Whether scavenged or hunted, meat, particularly in its cooked form, was vital to the development of the human brain. Without it, we never would have advanced our capacity to use tools and diversify our daily activities beyond sustenance.

Though early humans relied on the meat they could readily find in their native habitats, we have become increasingly discerning in the protein sources we deem palatable. Meats that were once considered commonplace are now among the most controversial foods on Earth. Some have fallen out of favor for practical reasons, such as concerns over safety or the potential extinction of a particular animal, while others have become taboo because of more emotional reasons, like certain animals being seen as companions.

Here in America, many of the meats that we once consumed regularly have been formally deemed illegal on both the state and federal levels. Some of these have been outlawed for decades, while others have been more recently banned. Read on to find out which meats used to be staples of our daily diets, but are now against the law to purchase and consume in the U.S.