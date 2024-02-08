Broiled Grapefruit Is The Deliciously Tart Dessert You Didn't Know You Needed

Grapefruit is well-established as a nutritious and occasionally lip-puckeringly sour way to start the day, as well as one of the more common elements in a citrussy fruit salad. However, if you've only ever tried grapefruit cold and uncooked, you may have been sleeping on a new world of citrus flavor: Broiled grapefruit.

Just as you can easily toast sesame seeds and spices to increase their flavor, broiling grapefruit enhances its taste, creating caramel and smoky notes that add complexity. Simply broil your prepared grapefruit slices until you see some black charring begin to appear on the cut surface of your grapefruit halves. Not only does this light charring create a pleasing smoky flavor, but it also adds a more dramatic look that will enhance the appearance of your final plate.

Grapefruit is usually broiled with sugar on top and served for breakfast, or as a dessert with some additional components such as candied blood orange slices or a dollop of whipped vanilla cream. However, as grapefruit naturally contains sugars, it will still experience some charring even without added sugar. So, if you're using broiled grapefruit as an element in a savory dish or prefer a less sweet grapefruit, you can always leave off the sugar.