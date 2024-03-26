Wedding Cakes Have Been Around For A Lot Longer Than You Think

There are numerous wedding traditions that you could easily write off as being too boring or too dated. Fortunately, the importance of a wedding cake is still well established — could it even be a wedding without a cake?! Whether you're on a budget and choose to make your own wedding cake or splash out on the most decadent and elaborately decorated one, this item is a fixture on most wedding to-do lists. But, has this always been the case? It certainly seems so because wedding cakes have been around for a lot longer than you think. In fact, they date back to the ancient Romans.

While the idea of a celebratory, cake-like dessert is certainly an age-old tradition, its iterations have changed drastically over the years. Even today, the sheer number of choices offered for flavor and design can be overwhelming. So great is the variety of wedding cake designs out there that people can even predict what your wedding cake says about you as a person. Having said that, you may be curious to learn more about the fascinating history and evolution of this beloved treat.