Old-School Struggle Meals That Need To Make A Comeback
The cost of food has risen an average of 2.8 percent every year since 1995, and while special occasions may call for the finest gourmet offerings, regular weekday meals can be a much simpler affair, while still satisfying the most discriminating palate. Old school struggle meals were both budget friendly and, in some instances, quite delicious. These essential dishes offered more culinary variety than you may have thought, but many of these hard times staples that grandma used to dish out have long since faded into fond memory.
Well, really, why would we want to serve Depression-era dishes today? Life is hard enough without sacrificing flavor. Thankfully, getting a soul-soothing meal on the table doesn't mean you have to rough it with our selection of easy and inventive dishes. So, if you're seeking affordable and easy-to-prepare food options that stretch your weekly grocery budget while reducing food waste, you may be interested in an old school recipe revival ... if it's tasty. After all, peanut butter stuffed onions probably aren't going to make it to the table twice. That's why we scoured loads of old recipe books and online discussions and put together this guide. Here are our picks for the top 10 struggle meals that need to make a comeback.
Cinnamon sugar toast
Cinnamon sugar toast is the perfect example of an old school struggle meal. The recipe dates back to 15th century Italy when it was featured in "The Neapolitan Cook" (Cuoco Napoletano). But you don't have to go that far back in time to see why it gained popularity. Many a Gen Xer kicked off their day with this heavenly breakfast staple, and we didn't need mom to make it for us, either.
Cinnamon sugar toast is as simple to put together as it is satisfying. Just smear some real butter on a slice of toasted bread, sprinkle on a heaping helping of sugar, then follow that up with a few dashes of cinnamon. Give the toast a minute to cool down, because you don't want the butter to melt into the bread before you've had a chance to layer on the toppings.
Clearly, nobody is going to turn to cinnamon sugar toast for its nutritional value, so why bring it back? It's a flavor combination that hits the spot, any time of day. Plus, you can't beat its heartwarming touch of nostalgic value. So, when you're craving a mix of sweet, buttery, and crunchy textures that evoke warm memories of childhood, this might be your go-to snack or late-night treat — and it won't break the bank. Did you know you can even make this dish in your air fryer? Yup. You can thank us later.
Creamed chipped beef on toast
Creamed chipped beef on toast takes the art of making satisfying struggle meals to a whole new level. This World War II military ration may look unappetizing, but it's really comfort food extraordinaire. Some of us begged grandma for a plate of this oh so satisfying grub for breakfast, and honestly, it was a standard option whenever kids slept over. While it's got the same stick-to-your-ribs factor as biscuits and sausage gravy, it's cheaper and easier to rustle up.
So, why the comeback? Well, some of us crave this simple, yet scrumptious old school meal even in times of plenty. It literally oozes comforting qualities and was once popular because it's an incredibly quick and inexpensive meal to make. And it still is, since you only need a few ingredients. But what is chipped beef? It's pretty simple actually. Think thin slices of dried, salted beef in a jar. While the 1910 Army Cooks manual had its own, scaled down version of cream sauce, we suggest starting with a classic roux of butter and flour. Add warm milk, then stir in the chipped beef, and season with loads of black pepper. Plop an enormous spoonful (or two) on some freshly toasted bread and enjoy.
Fried bologna sandwich
A lot of struggle meals came out of The Great Depression, and fried bologna sandwiches were one of the tastiest. Some people call it a symbol of resilience and resourcefulness, but we called this Southern classic "lunch" back in the 1980s. It's not too hard to find this budget-friendly sandwich meat and it cooks up quick enough to satisfy hungry kiddos. Spruce up your weekly midday meal rotation and start with a couple slices of white bread, a smear of your condiment of choice (ketchup, mustard, and mayo are all acceptable), layer on sliced cheese, and place a piece of fried bologna inside. Here's an expert tip for you: Make a small notch on the edges of the meat to keep it from rolling up into a bowl and fry it in a skillet until the edges crisp up.
We think fried bologna sandwiches need to make a big comeback because sizzling it in a skillet elevates the flavor far beyond that of cold meat. Thanks to the Maillard reaction, pan frying each slice of bologna gives it a savory, smoky flavor. The warm meat is also the ideal temperature to melt a slice of old school American cheese. Ultimately, it's simple, inexpensive, and so satisfying with a handful of plain Lay's potato chips and a bottle of ice cold root beer.
Tuna noodle casserole
While this recipe took off in the nifty 1950s, tuna noodle casserole was showcased in Sunset Magazine decades earlier as a flavor-packed, crowd-pleasing dish. It's a creamy and delectable combination of easy to find ingredients you may already have lurking in your pantry. It's so easy to customize, but you always want to start with the basics. To recreate this old school recipe, gather canned tuna fish, cream of mushroom soup, egg noodles, shredded cheese, and something crispy for the topping. Potato chips were a classic go-to choice, and this not-so secret ingredient is a terrific way to use up those salty little bits left at the bottom of the bag. If you're not a chip person, you can always opt for corn flakes. Plate it hot out of the oven, then serve your ravenous family a hearty helping of this rescued struggle meal.
Tuna noodle casserole is a once beloved family favorite that should definitely make a comeback. This wholesome one-dish wonder is comforting, budget friendly, and convenient. And its quick, 15-minute prep time doesn't hurt when you get home late, and there are endless ways to make it your own. Add a cup of frozen vegetables to the mix or get really creative and upgrade the end result with some fresh dill. Why not take your homemade tuna casserole to the next level and splurge on the good stuff, like Conservas Ortiz's brand of white tuna?
Bubble and squeak
Bubble and squeak is a decadent dish with a rich history that originated across the pond. Did you know it's an international Aldi product? While it's a traditional British dish, some American versions were popular in the early 1900s. This struggle meal traditionally featured leftover potatoes and cabbage, often from a Sunday roast. Back in the day, all the ingredients were mashed together, then the resulting "dough" was formed into patties, and fried until caramelized. It's so easy to tweak this one-pot dish with whatever you've got on hand, from carrots to Brussel sprouts — but how did this old school grub earn its name? It's likely called "bubble and squeak" because, well, that's what it sounds like when these watery ingredients are fried in a pan.
We think it definitely deserves a comeback because it's an excellent way to use up your store of leftover veggies that might otherwise get thrown away. Because, really, there's not much you can do with half a Tupperware full of soggy cabbage. Until now, that is. With this scrumptious recipe, there's no need to sacrifice taste in order to combat food waste. The bubble and squeak concept aligns well with today's sustainability practices; taking advantage of ingredients you already have on hand to put together this "peasant dish" is a prime strategy when you're aiming to spend less on food.
Hoover stew
Hoover stew is another Depression-born struggle meal, hence the president's surname in the title. This era of hardship led to some seriously resourceful innovation in the kitchen — and some concoctions, like this one, are actually quite flavorful. In the 1930s, this meal cost just 15 cents per person and because it featured meat, it was a luxury back then. Today, it'll set you back closer to $1.38 a bowl, which is still one of the most affordable meals you can put on the table. So, let's make the most of mealtime with this classic canned food recipe. It's a delicious vintage meal that starts with whatever you've got in the pantry, like stewed tomatoes, whole corn, and white beans, plus a package of elbow noodles cooked al dente. But the real piece de resistance here are the delectable caramelized hot dogs.
But why should you add this old school recipe to your weekly rotation? For starters, this mouth-watering, yet simple meal can feed a crowd for next to nothing, because the ingredients are so affordable. Putting Hoover stew together is a no-brainer, too — you'll be able to heat up a pot full in no time. Its versatile foundations are also easily adaptable to a variety of taste preferences. Feel free to dress up the flavor base with fresh veggies, like sautéed onions and peppers, and loads of herbs and spices. Thyme, paprika, rosemary, oregano, and bay leaves are all top choices that add a touch of modern gourmet to Hoover stew's original modest recipe.
Beans and greens
Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best approach, and beans and greens deserve a place at your 21st century dinner table. This is your typical stick-to-your-ribs kind of struggle meal, and all you need is a pre-seasoned Dutch oven, a few cans of navy beans or black eyed peas (any white bean works, really), a head of leafy greens, like chopped escarole, and chicken broth. This inexpensive power couple packs a nutritional punch with 8 grams of protein per serving just from the beans alone. If that's not enough to give this recipe a comeback, don't forget about its other nutrients like 5 grams of fiber and 21 grams of energy-producing carbs.
Beans and greens are also completely adaptable. Whether you swap out the escarole for garden-grown spinach or kale, go ahead and make this highly sustainable old school recipe your own. One of the best reasons to bring beans and greens back is that you can whip up a large pot and save the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. While it's not quite a soup per se, we recommend serving this soulful and comforting plant-forward dish with a slice of cornbread on the side. Jiffy brand corn muffin mix is one of the most economical and you may be able to find it locally for under a buck.
Mock chicken
It's not always feasible to spend half your grocery budget on proteins, especially white meat chicken. As the price of chicken continues to soar, meatless struggle meals of the past are becoming popular again. But that does not mean it doesn't have to be a hearty dish that the whole family devours. Some mock chicken recipes date back to the 1940s, probably due to food rationing during the war, and have been handed down for generations.
Old school mock chicken could just be your new family favorite. The recipe calls for five delectable ingredients: onion, stewed tomato, egg, herbs (think basil, oregano, and parsley here), and butter. We love topping a cracker with a spoonful of cold mock chicken or place a heaping helping of this tasty imposter atop a green salad. If you've made the choice to cut meat out of your diet — this modern day revival meal isn't completely vegan due to the egg — this is a cheap, versatile, and delicious option. So, whether you're eating more mock meals for their health benefits or environmental sustainability, it's high time to bring this one back.
Chicken divan
Chicken divan reached its height of popularity in the 1970s. Though it sounds fancy, it was many a mom's go-to meal for dinner parties, because this old school casserole was beyond delicious. Even its name sounds elegant. This nostalgic meal originated in New York City. It was chef Anthony Lagasi's signature dish and graced the menu of Divan Parisien Restaurant inside the Chatham Hotel in the 20th century — though it was considered a struggle meal because it was affordable for families and made with pantry stables. But sadly, this is one chicken dish you won't find at many restaurants anymore – and we'd love to see it back in kitchens everywhere.
Don't let us stop you from falling in love with this vintage dish. It's relatively fuss-free to prepare and it's a comforting casserole that can be as upscale or basic as your budget calls for. With scrumptious layers of tender chicken, broccoli, cream of chicken soup, and grated cheese, chicken divan is hearty, creamy, and lip-smackingly good. Chicken divan is adaptable to fit your busy, modern life with its simple assembly process. Whip up a batch on a busy weeknight and substitute the classic ingredients for whatever dietary restrictions you want to accommodate. Swap out the vegetables, use a different cheese variety, or substitute the chicken for cauliflower florets. It's just that easy to give the recipe your own personal touch.
Bully beef and rice
Bully beef and rice is a tasty concoction with a Jamaican heritage. It was forged during the hardest of times when poor families worked hard to put food on the table, but what was once a necessity is now a delicious mealtime option. This flavorful, comforting dish is quick, go-to grub that's filling enough for the hungriest bellies — and it's the ideal dish to bring back when fresh beef is out of your price range. The main ingredient, canned corn beef, was once widely used as a British military ration due to its long shelf life. It probably got its name "bully" from the French word "bouilli" which loosely translates to "boiled" meat, likely due to the way it was prepared around the end of the 18th century.
To give this former struggle meal a well-deserved comeback, start by gathering your ingredients, then get ready to add the heat. You'll need the corned beef, old school ketchup, some veggies (sweet corn, onion, tomato, or bell pepper, it's entirely up to you), and a hot, oiled skillet. Add an authentic Caribbean touch and sauté in a few hot scotch bonnet peppers. Once done, serve the meat and veggie mixture over white rice or bread. Traditionally, bully beef and rice was a breakfast dish, but you can make this versatile chow anytime you're pinching pennies.