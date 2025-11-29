Old-School Struggle Meals That Need To Make A Comeback

Cinnamon sugar toast is the perfect example of an old school struggle meal. The recipe dates back to 15th century Italy when it was featured in "The Neapolitan Cook" (Cuoco Napoletano). But you don't have to go that far back in time to see why it gained popularity. Many a Gen Xer kicked off their day with this heavenly breakfast staple, and we didn't need mom to make it for us, either.

Cinnamon sugar toast is as simple to put together as it is satisfying. Just smear some real butter on a slice of toasted bread, sprinkle on a heaping helping of sugar, then follow that up with a few dashes of cinnamon. Give the toast a minute to cool down, because you don't want the butter to melt into the bread before you've had a chance to layer on the toppings.

Clearly, nobody is going to turn to cinnamon sugar toast for its nutritional value, so why bring it back? It's a flavor combination that hits the spot, any time of day. Plus, you can't beat its heartwarming touch of nostalgic value. So, when you're craving a mix of sweet, buttery, and crunchy textures that evoke warm memories of childhood, this might be your go-to snack or late-night treat — and it won't break the bank. Did you know you can even make this dish in your air fryer? Yup. You can thank us later.