13 International Aldi Items We Wish The US Had

A supermarket is truly one of the most impressive systems humanity has developed, and no supermarket is quite like Aldi. The cheapest grocery chain in the United States is a treasure trove, filled with almost any food item you could want for an affordable price. We say almost anything, because there are plenty of delicious-sounding foods that haven't made it to U.S. soil. Sure, you can get hidden gems for under $5, like Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins and frozen pork potstickers. But what wonders could be found at, say, a German Aldi?

The United States is uniquely good at incorporating new staples and delicacies from other cultures into our own ever-evolving cuisine. It's historically been one of this nation's great superpowers, welcoming immigrants and other newcomers from around the globe and asking them what's for dinner. We here at Daily Meal are hungry for more. Here are some international Aldi products we wish we could grab off U.S. shelves.