What Is Chipped Beef And How Is It Made?
What is chipped beef? Is it like shredded beef or pulled pork? We're here to answer those questions. Chipped beef — sometimes also referred to as dried beef — is a salted, dried, and sliced form of cured beef. It's also a former kitchen staple with a long history.
The earliest known record of chipped beef appears in an old American army cookbook, "Manual for Army Cooks," which was published in 1910 (via Google Books). In the book, chipped beef is mentioned as an ingredient in a recipe usually known as "sh*t on a shingle," "S.O.S.," or creamed chipped beef. For this recipe, chipped beef was coated in a creamy, white sauce and served over toast. This recipe was used by the American military as it was simple, affordable, and filling. It was an efficient way to feed the masses, using readily available ingredients that could easily be preserved, transported to the battlefield, and served to soldiers.
Over time, this dish gained popularity outside of the military. However, creamed chipped beef, or chipped beef in general, is not as well known today. But if you're looking to learn more about this type of meat — like where to buy it, how to cook with it, and more — keep reading.
What is chipped beef?
Chipped beef is typically made using beef that is salted and dried. Even though it's not nearly as popular as it once was, this version of the salty staple can still be purchased through retailers, and can be found on the shelves of some major grocery stores. When it's mass-produced, it's usually pressed into thin, round slices and stuffed into small glass containers. But chipped beef also can be made from scratch, resulting in more jagged slices or thin chunks of meat. Either way, as a cured meat, it's a source of protein with a long shelf life.
Due to its other name (dried beef), many often confuse chipped or dried beef with beef jerky. However, while both chipped beef and beef jerky are often made with lean cuts of beef, there are significant differences between the two. Chipped beef is usually not made with additional flavors or seasonings, so, unlike beef jerky, chipped beef isn't often eaten as a standalone snack. Its texture is also smoother than that of beef jerky, and it tends to taste saltier. Also unlike beef jerky, chipped beef is most often used as a protein source in recipes such as a meat in sandwiches.
How is chipped beef made?
You can make chipped beef at home, but be warned, it can be a lengthy process. Depending on the preparation method, it can take anywhere from 10-12 hours to several weeks.
When making chipped beef, leaner options, such as beef round, are typically preferred. The chipped beef-making process typically begins with manufacturers pressing the beef round so that it's thin, then cutting it into small circles. Then, the curation process begins. This includes soaking the beef in a brine of salt and additional preservatives, then leaving it to rest for a period. The curing process removes moisture, preventing bacterial growth and extending the pantry product's shelf life. It also is what makes chipped beef taste so salty.
Next, the cured meat is dried, using an oven, a specialized dehydrator, a smoker, or time. When smoked, chipped beef takes on this taste, adding a complex flavor to the final product. While these are the steps often taken by manufacturers, you can make chipped beef yourself. And luckily, there are numerous online resources that can tell you how to do so, without any specialized equipment.
Nutritional information about chipped beef
Since chipped beef is typically made from leaner cuts of beef, it's known for being high in protein and low in fat. For example, one 28-gram serving of Hormel's Gluten Free Dried Beef — a chipped beef product that can be found at Walmart — contains 70 calories, 3.5 grams of total fat, 1 gram of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of protein per 8-slice serving. In comparison, about 30 grams of beef jerky contains 123 calories, 10 grams of protein, 3.3 grams of carbohydrates, and 7.7 grams of fat. So, while both meat snacks are high in protein, chipped beef can contain less fat.
When considering the nutritional value of chipped beef, it's best to keep moderation in mind, due to the high salt content of each serving. A single serving of chipped beef will provide about 1,210 milligrams of sodium, which is a little over 50% of your daily recommended salt intake.
Aside from beef, salt, and sugar, the only other ingredients included in Hormel's Gluten Free Dried Beef are two preservatives: sodium erythorbate and sodium nitrite. Sodium erythorbate is a preservative used to help accelerate the curation process in meat, while sodium nitrite helps preserve freshness and color.
What does chipped beef taste like?
Chipped beef usually has a salty and meaty taste, as the thin slices of salty beef are made with a basic list of ingredients. It can taste similar to other beef-based deli meats, like roast beef or pastrami. However, since commercial varieties of chipped beef typically don't come with additional flavorings or seasonings, the flavor of chipped beef is usually quite simple. An exception is if it's smoked, which can introduce a smoky taste to the chipped beef.
When eaten on its own, rather than in a dish, chipped beef can be overwhelmingly salty. Because of this, pairing chipped beef with mild, fresh flavors serves as a way to balance it. Using it on a sandwich works well too, as it pairs well with fresh produce, like lettuce and tomato. For example, it could work well as a bacon substitute in a classic BLT sandwich.
How to cook with chipped beef
Whether you grab it off a shelf in the grocery store or order it from a deli counter, chipped beef comes ready to eat or be used. It does not require any additional cooking or preparation, making it an easy ingredient to work with.
Creamed chipped beef is probably the most popular recipe that uses this salty treat. It consists of a creamy white sauce, chipped beef, and toast. First, you'll make a white gravy sauce, sometimes referred to as a béchamel. The sauce uses creamy ingredients like milk, butter, and flour. Once the sauce is made, you'll mix in pieces of chipped beef. Don't forget to toast your bread. Finally, you simply spoon the creamy beef mixture onto your slices of toast. You can feel free to add seasonings like black pepper and garlic, but we recommend holding off on the salt. You can add some at the end if you like.
Another popular recipe that uses chipped beef is a Midwestern staple known as the dried beef cheese ball. There are numerous recipes for this dish, however, the main ingredients typically include cream cheese, green onion, Worcestershire sauce, various seasonings, and chipped beef. Once the cheese mixture is made, chipped beef is then added into it, or sometimes added to the cheese ball as an exterior meat coating. This popular party favor is then served with assorted crackers and vegetables for dipping.
Where to buy chipped beef
Chipped beef is available in most grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart, and even Menards – where it's sometimes sold under the name "dried beef." Depending on your location, you might even be able to order a container of chipped beef from the comfort and safety of your own home, via Amazon. Armour and Hormel are two of the most popular brands that make this salty treat.
With the commercial version, chipped beef is often sold in glass jars, cans, or plastic pouches (similar to how you might find pepperoni slices). The small circles of meat also appear similar to bologna or salami lunch meat. However, it's sometimes cut into quarter circle-shaped pieces.
You may also be able to find chipped beef behind the deli counter. It may be slightly more expensive, but you can rest easier knowing that it is probably fresher. Oftentimes, chipped beef sold at deli counters is smoked, giving it a heartier flavor.
How to store chipped beef
When it comes to chipped beef, there are several factors that play a part in how long it lasts. This can include how the meat was dried, the packaging, exposure to light, and temperatures. Once chipped beef is opened or unsealed, it can last about one week unrefrigerated, or up to two weeks refrigerated. Sealed, it can last for several months.
While chipped beef might have a long shelf life, it can still go bad. One easy way to determine if it's still good is to check the best-by date. Most packaged products will have this date somewhere — a good indicator of freshness, especially if it has been opened. Another common way of discerning if it is too late is by color. If any mold on the cured meat appears black, yellow, orange, or red, it is safer to just dispose of it, rather than risk potentially getting sick from it.
Before opening your container of chipped beef, this cured meat can be stored in the pantry, unrefrigerated. Once opened, storing chipped beef in the refrigerator helps it to last a little longer. In both cases, storing it in its original packaging is an easy option, especially if it comes in a sealed glass jar. If it comes in a can or in plastic, you should transfer the beef to an airtight container after opening your container.
Chipped beef vs corned beef
Chipped beef and corned beef share many similarities. While both beef dishes are salty and cured, they are still pretty distinct. This is because corned beef and chipped beef have different preparation methods, flavors, and uses.
Corned beef is a popular beef dish, often served on deli sandwiches, or as part of the famous St. Patrick's Day recipe corned beef and cabbage. Like chipped beef, it's sold in two forms: rustic, deli counter preparations, and manufactured versions sold in small, shelf-stable containers. Unlike chipped beef, which is often made from lean cuts of beef (like beef round), corned beef is often made from fattier cuts (like brisket). Additionally, corned beef is usually left in much thicker slices than chipped beef when prepared fresh. But, similar to chipped beef, corned beef is brined and cured. Canned corned beef can be eaten straight out of the can, but it needs to be cooked when purchased fresh.
So, can corned beef and chipped beef be substituted for one another in recipes? It depends on whether or not the item comes pre-cooked, and its texture. Manufactured chipped beef and canned corned beef are both ready-to-eat, meaning they could both be used in no-cook recipes like sandwiches. However, you wouldn't want to use fresh corned beef to make your Midwestern cheese ball, as the meat is raw, and contains a very different thickness than chipped beef.