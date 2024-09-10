What Is Chipped Beef And How Is It Made?

What is chipped beef? Is it like shredded beef or pulled pork? We're here to answer those questions. Chipped beef — sometimes also referred to as dried beef — is a salted, dried, and sliced form of cured beef. It's also a former kitchen staple with a long history.

The earliest known record of chipped beef appears in an old American army cookbook, "Manual for Army Cooks," which was published in 1910 (via Google Books). In the book, chipped beef is mentioned as an ingredient in a recipe usually known as "sh*t on a shingle," "S.O.S.," or creamed chipped beef. For this recipe, chipped beef was coated in a creamy, white sauce and served over toast. This recipe was used by the American military as it was simple, affordable, and filling. It was an efficient way to feed the masses, using readily available ingredients that could easily be preserved, transported to the battlefield, and served to soldiers.

Over time, this dish gained popularity outside of the military. However, creamed chipped beef, or chipped beef in general, is not as well known today. But if you're looking to learn more about this type of meat — like where to buy it, how to cook with it, and more — keep reading.