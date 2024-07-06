The Super Simple Tip For Better Fried Bologna

There's nothing quite like the smell of frying bologna, but whether you prefer it only lightly fried or charred, it's no secret that bologna tends to curl as it cooks. In some cases, you might want to lean into that: Back in the 1960s, potato-filled bologna cups were served in Southern schools. If you're going the sandwich route, however, those curled edges can be a pain. But they are easy to fix.

Before putting them in the skillet, cut four notches around the edges of your bologna and one "X" in the center. They don't have to be huge; an inch-deep cut will allow slices to expand and stay flat instead of curling up. Easy, right? That's the quick fix if you're reaching for the pre-sliced, packaged kind of bologna, but there's another option, too.

If you plan on giving your childhood staple a serious upgrade, head to the meat counter or your favorite butcher and ask them to slice bologna for you. Thicker slices will be less likely to curl, and let's be honest: Not all bologna is created equal. Experiment with different brands; you might be surprised how steering clear of the packaged bologna of your youth changes this sandwich. There are some amazing options out there, including Lebanon bologna, a unique type of bologna from a rural town in Pennsylvania, which is different because it uses beef instead of pork.