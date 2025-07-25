Vintage Chicken Dishes That Restaurants Hardly Make Anymore

What's your favorite chicken dish? It's kind of a hard question to answer, right? That's probably because there are so many of them out there. Chicken is the most popular meat both worldwide and in the United States, and while opinions vary on why that's the case, we'd put its appeal down to its combination of versatility and affordability. Over the years, chicken has been used in countless different dishes as a relatively cheap source of protein that can adapt itself to tastes in various recipes — but as times have changed, so have the ways that we use it, and there are plenty of chicken dishes out there we don't see as much any more.

Many vintage chicken dishes have since taken a backseat on restaurant menus, and are rarely seen in eateries. Try and find chicken paprikash, coq au vin, or rumaki in most modern restaurants and you'll likely be disappointed. While these might be meals you make in the comfort of your home, restauranteurs have figured out that many of these chicken dishes represent a bygone food era, and you'll just have to make do with reading about them here.