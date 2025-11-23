10 Reasons You Should (And Shouldn't) Buy A Fridge From Costco

Costco isn't just for food, folks. The big-box retailer sells pretty much anything you could think of, from saunas to vending machines to all of the ultimate holiday goods, and it's also got an impressive selection of appliances available to its customers. This includes a wide range of fridges, with Costco stocking units that can suit the needs of pretty much anyone: From huge French door units to compact, under-the-counter options that you can place in a dorm room, the store's got you covered.

Or does it? Costco's fridge options are certainly pretty extensive, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best place to purchase one of these appliances. The supermarket does provide a range of perks to customers when they buy fridges from it, including an impressive warranty offer, a generous return period, and helpful extras like free delivery and installation. However, buying a fridge from Costco can also make life harder in some cases, and customers have reported that its delivery process is a lot less smooth than it makes it out to be — and if you do need to return your refrigerator, things can become pretty complicated. Join us as we figure out whether getting your fridge from Costco is worth it or whether you should head elsewhere.