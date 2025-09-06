8 Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Way Overpriced, According To Reviews

No, you're not imagining it — many kitchen appliances have been getting worse in recent years. From convection ovens to coffee makers and washing machines, nothing lasts as long as it used to. This is due to a complicated web of shifting regulations, global supply chain challenges, and consumer preferences, with everyone trying to save money on kitchen appliances while also expecting each gadget to be more sophisticated than the last.

Adding more features adds more opportunities for things to go wrong, and it also increases costs for both manufacturers and consumers. At the same time, a higher price tag leads to higher expectations. As a Redditor explains on a thread about Miele dishwashers: "People are much more critical of a premium product than an inexpensive one. If your $300 dishwasher kinda sucks, you got what you paid for. However, when one pays $2,000 for a dishwasher, they'll be more upset at minor imperfections."

Some companies have managed to maintain their reputation for providing value, but those eight kitchen appliance brands are not among them, as each is consistently called "overpriced" by their own customers. If you have a kitchen appliance that's not doing so well, you should know that some upgrades are not worth it. Here are the worst offenders for over-promising and under-delivering.