The Costco Executive Membership Perk That's Perfect For Early Birds

Costco has many things going for it. The Costco $1.50 hot dog is not only a steal, but less expensive than options like Five Guys. Kirkland vodka is one of the best deals around. If there's one universal complaint about Costco, it's the crowds. The center aisles can be difficult to merge into from the side aisles, and it can be a challenge to get through the masses of families with overflowing carts just to find a line that's not four shoppers deep. If this is keeping you from shopping at Costco, it has recently added a new perk that may bring you back in. If you get the $130 a year Executive Membership, you can now shop in the morning before the store opens.

The extended hours run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. As of September 2, Executive Membership is available at all U.S. Costco stores. Some Costcos are even rolling out the red carpet with free samples of assorted pastries for early shoppers. Whether or not the other samples will be out and able to be enjoyed without a fleet of hungry shoppers elbowing you to grab five before you grab one is yet to be disclosed.