This Is The Least Reliable Refrigerator Brand, According To Reddit

Considering its price and vitality, getting a new refrigerator for your kitchen can be incredibly stressful, and is only made worse after the job is done and you realize you didn't get your money's worth. While you can potentially avoid wasting money on major appliances — like refrigerators — at Costco, a low-quality product is a low-quality product regardless of its price. For this reason, many believe that those looking for new appliances need to stay far away from Samsung's line of fridges. One reason is that their temperatures fluctuate and don't stay cold enough (which can make your food spoil or go bad). They're also often faulty, and are generally considered unreliable among those who have purchased them.

This advice comes from all across the internet — including a USA Today article from 2023 detailing the sheer amount of complaints about Samsung refrigerators there are on a regular basis — but is especially prevalent on Reddit. One Reddit thread in particular, which was originally intended to get suggestions of what refrigerator brands people should buy, featured countless consumers venting about their disappointment with Samsung refrigerators. "My Samsung fridge is two years old and the ice maker failed," one consumer explained, "The problem is so well known that the tech who came to fix it replaced the entire unit and said 'call us when it fails again.'"