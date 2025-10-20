The 'Garbage' Kitchen Appliance Brand Customers Deem Overpriced

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying new kitchen appliances can be overwhelming. With an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years for modern appliances and 20 to 30 for older, lower-tech kitchen gadgets, they're a rare purchase. And by the time your stove, refrigerator, or microwave breaks, the whole industry landscape has changed. Trusted brands may have dropped in quality, new brands might have become superstars, and there may be new features on the market that every manufacturer claims are "must-haves." This makes it hard to know which appliance brands are overpriced and which will reliably serve you for a decade or more.

Luckily, we now have the internet to help us make our buying decisions. According to customers who are annoyed enough to take to their keyboards, you should avoid Electrolux appliances unless you want to drop hundreds of dollars on repairs. More specifically, people who have purchased ovens, cooktops, and microwaves from Electrolux deem them poorly built and overpriced.

The appliance, deemed "a piece of garbage" by one reviewer on Houzz, is a slide-in range. Current very similar products are selling for over $2,000 at various appliance stores, while the newest iteration of the induction range that other commentors complain about on the same thread has a suggested retail price of close to $4,000 on Electrolux's website. Another Houzz user expresses everyone else's feelings well when he says, "You can imagine the anger at having spent a premium price for what should be a good product", later adding, "Complexity at the expense of durability and reliability is not an advance". The consensus is clear when it comes to Electrolux ranges; they seem to be an inferior, unreliable product at a premium price.