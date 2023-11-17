What Gives Cheddar Cheese That Irresistible Sharpness?

Cheddar cheese adds a punchy flavor to whatever it's partnered up with — from crackers to sandwiches to nachos. If you are a cheddar cheese lover, you may be wondering a few things regarding its flavor and texture, such as why it has white stuff on it, or how it gets that distinct sharpness. In the case of the latter, that sharpness is the result of a specific process designed to cultivate that pronounced flavor, and it actually entails the cheese getting old.

Aging, also known as curing, is what gives cheddar cheese its signature sharpness. According to Wisconsin Cheese, aging occurs when cheese is left to ripen — sometimes for as little as a few weeks or even up to a few years — causing it to develop a sharp and sour flavor. Additionally, the longer a cheese ages, the more moisture it loses, which is what gives sharp cheddar its hard, firm texture. The length of the aging process determines just how sharp the cheddar becomes.