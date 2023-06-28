Classic Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe Recipe

If you want to eat authentic Italian food but aren't the most well-versed in the kitchen, then this recipe is for you. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for classic spaghetti cacio e pepe, which comes together in under 30 minutes, but tastes like you've been working on it all day.

This dish is so incredibly simple to make, you'll be shocked. Not to mention, when we chatted with Carli about this dish, she mentioned, "My Italian nanny, who watches my 11 month old son, loves this dish, which is high praise that I do not take lightly". Again, who knew such Italian culinary excellence could be so achievable for the home cook.

Carli recommends serving this dish alongside some lighter side dishes such as oven roasted broccoli or a veggie-loaded green salad. As she points out, "You may be in need of some vegetables on your plate to balance out the richness of this dish".