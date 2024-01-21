The Foolproof Method To Ensure Your Measuring Cups Are Accurate

You may have pondered the nature of weight vs volume — after all, a pound of feathers looks a whole lot different than a pound of potatoes. Flour's density can change quite a bit depending on how you scoop it out of the bag, and in baking you really can't fudge measurements. So how do you know if your measuring cups are doing right by you? You don't! That is until you put them to the test, or in this case on the scale. The key to baking accuracy is to weigh ingredients with a scale.

As tempting as it is to buy seasonally-themed kitchenware, maybe leave it for the tea towels and cutlery, and skip the novelty cup measurers — especially if you intend to bake with them. The biggest issue with fun, irregularly shaped measuring cups is that they're almost always inaccurate. The most common problem with cup measurers is incorrect calibration of measuring lines. According to the Washington Post, some brands (like Oxo) go to great lengths to ensure that their measuring cups are properly calibrated. But even with great care and attention, you can't be entirely sure that they're 100% accurate; that is until you weigh your cup's contents.