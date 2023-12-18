When Buying A New Cutting Board, Pay Attention To The Material

Using a cutting board is a great way to protect your countertops and make clean-up a little easier. But when it's time to replace your cutting board, it's important to pay close attention to the material of your new purchase. Different kinds of cutting boards require different kinds of upkeep. So if you're switching from plastic to wooden, you'll need to adjust your maintenance routine.

While wooden cutting boards may be a little more durable and nicer looking than plastic, they require extra work to keep clean. Thicker plastic cutting boards, however, might get clean from simply running through a dishwasher cycle. Plastic cutting boards should be replaced every two years, while wooden varieties may last longer when properly treated.

If you're looking for an extra durable cutting board, bamboo might be the answer. Bamboo boards don't absorb as much liquid as their hardwood counterparts, since the wood is less porous, which could protect foods from cross-contamination risks — so long as the board is properly sanitized after every use. If you'd rather stick to a classic hardwood or plastic cutting board, though, both have benefits and drawbacks.