Why It's A Huge Mistake To Measure Dry Ingredients In A Wet Measuring Cup

When you're baking cookies, cakes, pies, and other treats, you'll find recipes call for one cup of this or ¾ of a cup of that. Now, if you've already dirtied a liquid measuring cup, you might think you can just plop your dry ingredients in it to save yourself from doing a dish. Or, perhaps you weren't able to find your usual dry measuring cups and just need a way to make do.

Although this might seem like a genius workaround at first glance, it can actually be problematic. The reason for this is that while both utensils measure the volume of your ingredients, it's tricky to get an accurate measurement when you place your dry ingredients in a wet ingredient measuring cup. This is true whether you're measuring out cups or ounces.

When this happens, you can wind up adding too much or too little of your dry ingredients. This can affect the texture and taste of your baked goods, and when dealing with large quantities can make quite a difference.