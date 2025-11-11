10 Burger Chains That Are Trying To Make A Comeback

For the last 15 years or so, it seems like Fatburger has been clinging on by its fingertips. The burger chain has seriously struggled since the 2000s, and in 2009, a bankruptcy claim was filed after its then-parent company, Fog Cutter Capital Group, struggled to keep up with loans. During the 2010s, the brand never quite took off in the way that some of its competitors did, and it stayed largely in the background. Then, in 2021, it was dealt a fresh blow, with labor shortages meaning that it was unable to staff its restaurants adequately.

Given the sheer number of years that it's been having a rocky time, no one would blame Fatburger for throwing in the towel. However, it's doing anything but that, and 2025 has seen the chain fire itself up for a huge push for a bigger hold on the market. In April, its current owner, FAT Brands, announced it was switching to almost a pure franchising model, while simultaneously signing off on an agreement to build 40 new Fatburger restaurants. Those restaurants, which will be built over the next 10 years, will be located in Florida and will expand the brand's footprint in the state massively. Then, in September, it stated that it was making a long-awaited return to Japan, with four new restaurants to be built in Okinawa. This push for national and international presence sends a clear signal: Fatburger is back.