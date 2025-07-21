14 Vintage Burger Chains That Failed To Make It Nationwide

The late 1950s was a big time for one thing in particular: Drive-in restaurants. These were the years where this service style really took off, with McDonald's being one of the early champions of serving food directly to people's cars. While the success of McDonald's is obviously well-known, other burger joints that tried to emulate its success and its drive-in fell short of national dominance. One of them was Geri's Hamburgers, an Illinois-based chain that first opened its doors in 1960 and which went on to have several stores across the state and in Wisconsin.

It's easy to see the influence of McDonald's on Geri's Hamburgers. Geri's put a spin on the famous Golden Arches by erecting a massive red and blue sign outside each store, to indicate to passers-by that they could get their burgers there. Its menu was also pretty simple, offering just hamburgers, fries, shakes, and sodas. Geri's Hamburgers managed to stick it out for a few decades, and there was a moment in 1972 when it looked like it was about to break into the national market. However, it didn't quite stick the landing, and this local favorite eventually closed down its franchising operations in 1981.