The Resourceful Origins Of The First Smash Burger

It's pretty hard to improve upon a good old hamburger. The combination of juicy, flavorful meat, a soft yet robust bun, and any toppings you're craving is an all-time great, and it's a meal that countless people around the world enjoy regularly. But for some people, regular burgers are becoming a tad bit cumbersome.

"Whenever you do eat a thick-patty burger, you've committed to a few things: A higher price point, sitting down somewhere, maybe even a reservation," explains "Hamburger America: A State-by-State Guide to 200 Great Burger Joints" author George Motz via Eater. And a lot of folks simply don't have that time or money to spend.

This shift in mindset has arguably led to the unstoppable rise of the quicker-to-eat and unbelievably tasty smash burger. Made by taking a regular burger patty and smashing it until it's almost flat, then grilling it to crispy, flavorful perfection, smash burgers have skyrocketed in popularity. These days you can't move for fast food joints that specialize in the burger style. But where did this burger glow-up begin, and how have they developed since? We've got everything you need to know about your new favorite sandwich right here.