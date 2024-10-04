12 Of The Biggest Mistakes Wendy's Ever Made

Some of the most iconic brands out there have had a few major missteps during their journeys — and Wendy's is no different. Since opening in 1969 with an initial menu of just five savory items, Wendy's has managed to grow exponentially, and today it boasts over 6,000 restaurants across the United States and approximately 7,166 locations worldwide. It's arguable, though, that in its relentless pursuit of market dominance, the brand has missed some of the finer details along the way, and it boasts some serious mistakes to show for it.

A few of these mistakes have occurred thanks to Wendy's trying to reinvigorate its restaurants, which caused it to fall flat on its face. Things like introducing made-to-order breakfasts and getting rid of its beloved SuperBar didn't just go down poorly with customers, but cost the chain a lot of money. In other moments, Wendy's has had a curiously tone-deaf approach to business crises and social media practices, and certain marketing choices have left both its customers and its backers pretty unhappy. As for those worldwide locations? They weren't all smooth sailing either, and in certain countries, Wendy's has had to perform an embarrassing retreat due to misjudging the market or just not keeping a handle on its restaurants.