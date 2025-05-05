The Ultimate Ranking Of Shake Shack Burgers

I have been a Five Guys girl since I got one in my area over a decade ago. It was one of the only options that wasn't a McDonald's-style fast food joint, offering an elevated meal over the typical burger drive-throughs. However, another brand has made it to my state: Shake Shack. This burger chain was founded in NYC in the early 2000s and has made a name for itself in an array of locations not only across the US, but the world. With this in mind and an empty stomach, I decided to tackle all the meat-based burgers on the list to see which were the best and if this chain really holds up to the hype.

Advertisement

I ordered 10 of Shake Shack's burgers, all featuring their high-end Angus beef patties, and ate my way through the bag. From gruyere and truffle to some classic toppings, I ranked each burger based on taste, ingredients, and overall satisfaction. Let's check out Shake Shack's lineup and see which burgers are a must-try and which options are a pass. Spoiler alert: I have a new fast food favorite!