How Dollar Tree Makes Organizing Your Fridge A Breeze
Keeping your fridge tidy can be a challenge, especially if it's filled with produce, countless condiments, and week-old leftovers. Even though many refrigerators come with drawers and shelves to keep certain items separate, these aren't always enough to properly organize the space. Fortunately, Dollar Tree offers a great solution.
If you're trying to find an affordable option for keeping your fridge spick and span, check out Dollar Tree's Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage Bins, available for just $1.50 apiece. Each container is 11.5 by 3.5 by 3.75 inches in size, and they can make a world of difference in your fridge if you fit a few of them side by side on the shelves.
They're made from plastic, meaning they're lightweight compared to glass and are nowhere near as fragile. Plus, you don't have to worry about them breaking due to rapid temperature changes. They weigh just over 3 ounces each, making it easy for children to remove or rearrange them if necessary. If you have room between your fridge shelves, you can even stack them to save additional space.
Using Dollar Tree products to organize your kitchen
Even outside of the fridge, Dollar Tree has some convenient and affordable options for organizing your kitchen. Following the bins' lead, these Plastic Drawer Organizers from Cooking Concepts come in various sizes, and you can snap them together into any configuration you desire.
You can also effortlessly organize storage lids with an affordable Dollar Tree hack. Just use a napkin holder to store them upright rather than stacking them loosely in a cabinet or drawer. You can pick up one of these holders, also from Cooking Concepts, for only $1.25, so you don't have to worry about making a big investment. Make sure to pick it up in person, though — if you purchase online, you'll have to buy a bulk pack of 24 for $30 (this wholesale tactic is one of the ways that Dollar Tree keeps its prices so low).
Plenty of Dollar Tree items can decrease the clutter around your kitchen, from bag clips to toothpick dispensers. The store even offers an egg holder shelf that can hook onto your fridge. If you've got unwashed, farm-fresh eggs that don't require refrigeration, you can store them under any kitchen shelf for up to two weeks. You can even use some Dollar Tree desk organizers for extra spice storage without breaking a bill larger than $5.