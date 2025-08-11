How Dollar Tree Makes Organizing Your Fridge A Breeze

Keeping your fridge tidy can be a challenge, especially if it's filled with produce, countless condiments, and week-old leftovers. Even though many refrigerators come with drawers and shelves to keep certain items separate, these aren't always enough to properly organize the space. Fortunately, Dollar Tree offers a great solution.

If you're trying to find an affordable option for keeping your fridge spick and span, check out Dollar Tree's Essentials Plastic Fridge Storage Bins, available for just $1.50 apiece. Each container is 11.5 by 3.5 by 3.75 inches in size, and they can make a world of difference in your fridge if you fit a few of them side by side on the shelves.

They're made from plastic, meaning they're lightweight compared to glass and are nowhere near as fragile. Plus, you don't have to worry about them breaking due to rapid temperature changes. They weigh just over 3 ounces each, making it easy for children to remove or rearrange them if necessary. If you have room between your fridge shelves, you can even stack them to save additional space.