The Clever Way To Label Your Pantry Storage For Endlessly Customizable Options

Pantry organization is crucial to a successfully functioning kitchen — and a big part is knowing where everything belongs. Labeling is the perfect solution. However, storage needs are very individual and constantly evolving, which is why we've found an endlessly customizable option: chalkboard labels.

Chalkboard labels are black stickers that look and function as mini chalkboards, and they are inexpensive and highly functional. These labels can be used to identify bulk foods, canned goods, or baking ingredients. You can write expiration or made-on dates for easy tracking. You can also use them to designate pantry sections. When priorities change or seasons shift, simply wipe clean and relabel. And with everything clearly marked, your pantry organization will be intuitive for everyone in the household.

This 120-pack of waterproof chalkboard labels has reusable tape that's also dishwasher safe. It also has two white chalkboard markers so that you can keep that penmanship pretty. After all, pantries don't just have to be well-organized; They can also be aesthetically pleasing. But before you go wild labeling everything in sight, it's best to have a solid plan. Organize your space and have clear categories to make your labeling efforts even more effective.