Get Extra Spice Storage With This Clever Dollar Tree Hack

Cramped kitchens call for creativity. Those spices and colorful sugars required for holiday baking need a space of their own just like the kitchen tools you use on a daily basis. It's not just about aesthetics, an organized kitchen will improve your cooking game. That's why we love this mini DIY magnetic spice rack that we discovered on TikTok. Social media content creator Paula Larvison uses two Jot black wire mesh desk organizers that you can purchase from Dollar Tree for just $1.25, along with some magnetic buttons that will also run you $1.25.

If you are short on cabinet space, this is the hack for you. Using a hot glue gun, the TikToker adheres the magnetic buttons to the desk organizers, and once secured, she places them on the fridge, ready to hold whatever spices are used in heavy rotation. (If you really want to be organized, put those jars in alphabetical order!) This DIY mini-spice rack allows you to maximize unused vertical space in a smart and functional way that will also make guests pause and give you a nod of approval for your resourcefulness.