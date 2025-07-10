Get Extra Spice Storage With This Clever Dollar Tree Hack
Cramped kitchens call for creativity. Those spices and colorful sugars required for holiday baking need a space of their own just like the kitchen tools you use on a daily basis. It's not just about aesthetics, an organized kitchen will improve your cooking game. That's why we love this mini DIY magnetic spice rack that we discovered on TikTok. Social media content creator Paula Larvison uses two Jot black wire mesh desk organizers that you can purchase from Dollar Tree for just $1.25, along with some magnetic buttons that will also run you $1.25.
@_kcp143
I love this! I am going to add stronger magnets so it can hold heavier items but this definitely works! Dollar Tree DIY Kitchen extra storage / spice rack. #dollartreediy#diy#kitchenstorageideas#spicerackdiy#asmr
If you are short on cabinet space, this is the hack for you. Using a hot glue gun, the TikToker adheres the magnetic buttons to the desk organizers, and once secured, she places them on the fridge, ready to hold whatever spices are used in heavy rotation. (If you really want to be organized, put those jars in alphabetical order!) This DIY mini-spice rack allows you to maximize unused vertical space in a smart and functional way that will also make guests pause and give you a nod of approval for your resourcefulness.
Consider the type of container
Repurposing this Dollar Tree find into useful and stylish kitchen storage that only requires the exterior of your fridge has another benefit. Because this shelving is removable, it's easy to clean your spice rack when it gets a little dirty and dusty. Just wipe it down with a little soapy water and dry well. This hack also ensures you don't waste money on spices you won't use and instead take advantage of those easy spice substitutes (like safflower in place of place of saffron) that every chef should know.
In general, you want to store your spices in a cool, dark place so they don't lose their integrity. This means you not only want to prioritize this fridge rack for the spices you frequently use but also for the type of container they come in. While glass containers are optimal, light exposure will decrease efficacy. Instead, consider buying spices in opaque plastic vessels. Additionally, you want to make certain that the container lids are screwed on so they are airtight to maintain flavor and potency.