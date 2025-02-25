7 Ways To Make The Most Out Of Those Hard-To-Reach Kitchen Cabinets

Do you love organization and efficiency? If so, you understand the desire to maximize every corner of your kitchen, including those hard-to-reach cabinets. You know the cupboards we're talking about: High up, extra deep, or in awkward corners. Although many people let this precious space go to waste, you can utilize these areas effectively. You just need the right hacks!

For starters, you'll want to get a folding step ladder. You can organize cabinets to perfection, but if you can't reach them, what's the point? The goal is for everything to be easily accessible, and if you need to cheat a little in the height department, so be it. Now, you can grab and return items to high cupboards without worrying about breakage. So, if you've been ignoring these cupboards, get ready to start using them!

Kitchen storage also needs to be strategic. Keep items you use daily within arm's reach. Lesser used items can be placed in these harder-to-reach cupboards. If you're having trouble drawing the line between frequent and infrequent use, we've got you covered. We'll break down exactly what to store where and how to keep track of it all.