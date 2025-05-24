Effortlessly Organize Lids With This Affordable Dollar Tree Hack
If you've ever opened a kitchen cabinet only to have a cascade of plastic lids tumble out, you are definitely not alone. Keeping food storage container lids in order is one of those small but mighty kitchen challenges. But there is an ultra-simple, affordable solution — and it's waiting for you at your local Dollar Tree.
The secret? A basic napkin holder! Those wire or plastic upright napkin holders you have probably seen a thousand times can work wonders as lid organizers. At just $1.25 per holder, this clever hack is budget- and renter-friendly, and incredibly easy to implement.
Place the napkin holder inside a drawer or cabinet and slide your lids in vertically, organizing them by size or container type. It will give you more room to stock up on some favorite Dollar Tree food finds, like spices, off-brand breakfast cereals, and baking essentials, to name a few.
Why it works so well
The design of napkin holders allows you to line up lids like files in a cabinet, making it easy to see and grab exactly the one you need, no digging required. You can use one holder for each size or brand, or group them by shape. You can even stick them to the inside of cabinet doors using adhesive hooks for even more efficient use of space. Similar to another organization hack that prevents food container lid loss, which uses a plastic bin and a cooling rack to create a DIY storage space for lids, this napkin holder option is even easier and ideal for small spaces.
This affordable hack allows you to purchase and test different configurations without spending a fortune. So, if lid chaos is cramping your kitchen, this clever napkin holder hack is a tiny change that makes a big difference in keeping your cabinets neat. Speaking of orderliness, while updating lid storage, consider maximizing vertical space, installing shelves or racks in your cupboards, or any of the other Daily Meal hacks to make the most of minimal kitchen space.