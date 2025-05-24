Effortlessly Organize Lids With This Affordable Dollar Tree Hack

If you've ever opened a kitchen cabinet only to have a cascade of plastic lids tumble out, you are definitely not alone. Keeping food storage container lids in order is one of those small but mighty kitchen challenges. But there is an ultra-simple, affordable solution — and it's waiting for you at your local Dollar Tree.

The secret? A basic napkin holder! Those wire or plastic upright napkin holders you have probably seen a thousand times can work wonders as lid organizers. At just $1.25 per holder, this clever hack is budget- and renter-friendly, and incredibly easy to implement.

Place the napkin holder inside a drawer or cabinet and slide your lids in vertically, organizing them by size or container type. It will give you more room to stock up on some favorite Dollar Tree food finds, like spices, off-brand breakfast cereals, and baking essentials, to name a few.