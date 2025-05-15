11 Hacks To Make The Most Of Minimal Kitchen Cabinet Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes it seems like there's never enough storage space in the kitchen. Some kitchen cabinets seem to defeat their own purpose when they're too narrow, too tall, or laid out in impractical formations. While paring down your cooking utensils, food containers, and appliances might ensure you have a little less to cram into a limited space, there are many other ways to reimagine how you organize your kitchen cabinets in order to maximize storage. With a few creative additions like hooks, racks, and risers, there will be more than enough space for small items, lids, cookware, utensils, and pantry goods in even the smallest of kitchens. You need not bust out a drill or worry about permanent changes either, as most hacks to maximize kitchen space are simple to adopt or assemble and entail renter friendly methods that can be easily adapted or removed.
It all comes down to one philosophy: Surface area is king, and can be magically expanded with a little practical application. There's more space in, on top of, under, and around your kitchen cabinets than you realize. It just needs to be harnessed and sectioned off in order to achieve its full potential. Here are 11 hacks for optimizing kitchen cabinet storage once you step back and survey the empty space that's available to work with. These ideas will not only make utensils and appliances more accessible, but will also ensure a smoother process when it's time for food preparation.
1. Maximize vertical space
In many kitchen layouts, there's often lots of space in cabinets, it just doesn't get fully used. A good rule of thumb is to employ the empty areas at the top of existing shelves by tapping into this unused vertical space. This is applicable no matter what you may be storing. If you keep your dry goods in jars, these can simply be stacked on top of each other. Stackable bins are another way to direct storage up into empty space. But there are also a few specialty storage options available for reimagining vertical storage.
Under shelf baskets can be a game changer and are easy to find online. Many come with an adhesive or hooks which latch onto cupboard shelves, such as this SUFAUY Steel Under Cabinet Shelf Basket, which makes use of the otherwise empty space just below an inner cabinet shelf. These baskets are intended for lighter items, like Ziploc bags or boxes of tea, and it is also important to consider measurements to ensure the width will correspond with your own cabinets. Another unexpected space saver is an alternative means to store reusable water bottles. When kept vertically, they take up a lot of space and can be a hassle to wrangle and keep tidy. Interlocking storage, like this LANDNEOO Larger Compartment Stackable Water Bottle Holder, can be another worthwhile investment. Functioning like a wine rack, it stores water bottles or thermoses horizontally, but can be stacked to maximize space vertically.
2. Make sure your items are stored efficiently
Another kitchen cabinet space-saving hack is to simply reevaluate how everything is currently being stored, to make sure nothing is taking up more space than necessary. Even the smallest of daily-use items can save on space when stored as efficiently as possible. The cutlery drawer is one good example. Even if forks, knives, and spoons are stored in cutlery dividers, they take up even less space when stored on their side rather than flat. This trick leaves room for other utensils that wouldn't fit before. Cutting boards can also be stored more efficiently by using a napkin holder.
Kitchen towels are another smaller item that can be very compact when stored properly. Rather than folding them flat, a more orderly way to store them is to roll them, or fold them over in thirds so that they stay upright on their own in a drawer. This makes them easier to grab and ultimately takes up less space. Tupperware is another culprit that often takes up more kitchen surface area than it needs to. One of the best ways to organize food containers is one simple trick: storing the lids separately. This way, the containers can get stacked within each other like nesting dolls and the lids can be neatly stacked up, either on their own or tucked into a designated container to keep them safely in one place. The result: easier access, less hassle, and more compact storage that takes up much less surface area.
3. Divide space with organizers
Sometimes the problem with kitchen cabinet storage is that there's too much room, and the contents can't be stored efficiently without adding something to divvy up the space. Dividing designated storage space is especially useful with drawers, which makes them easier to organize and expands their organizing potential. While cutlery organizers are widely available in all shapes, sizes, and materials, dividers for other kitchen utensils don't necessarily have to be something purchased. Sectioning off drawers with cardboard, small upcycled boxes, or plastic containers works just as well. Sectioning off drawers diagonally is another way to maximize what you can keep in them. If you are hoping to invest in an organizer, though, parchment paper is a useful kitchen drawer hack for measuring a blueprint of the exact size drawer space you'll need. But if you can't find dividers that entirely fill your drawer and you want to keep them from sliding around, you'd be amazed at how a pool noodle can improve drawer organization.
When it comes to cupboard shelves, organizers can make all the difference in reimagining how to store things. They especially optimize plate storage in a space that otherwise might not have been optimal for storing plates flat. There are no end of cost effective organizer possibilities online, such as this SAMEBUTECO Bamboo Plate Holder, which enhances accessibility for narrow cupboards. The same concept is also useful for storing pot lids and cutting boards, which take up less surface area when stored upright.
4. Don't neglect the space above and below cabinets
Depending on your kitchen layout, there may be a ton of potential unused space beyond the interior of your cabinets. If there's room between the top of the cabinet and the ceiling, it's fair game for storage too. This is an ideal place for keeping bulkier things or items which only get occasional use, like hefty pots or picnic baskets. But general storage works well in these higher up places too — bins, crates, or boxes, even stackable ones, provide the opportunity to keep smaller things safely packed away, whether that's seasonal dishes or pantry surplus.
There are even more possibilities for under kitchen cabinets. Hanging fruit baskets are one means of using this space while getting more room on the counter, but this is also prime real estate for hanging kitchen utensils, especially those you might reach for regularly. Simply attaching Command hooks can do the trick, but there are plenty of online options for sturdier alternatives, like these EigPluy Rotating Under Cabinet Kitchen Utensil Hooks, which conveniently spin for ease of access. Under cabinet baskets or shelves are another storage option. Functioning just like the under shelf baskets which fasten to shelves inside cabinets, these get hooked on for additional shelving between the bottom of the cabinet and kitchen counter. Options abound for online purchasing, but the dimensions are important to consider, as cabinets come in all shapes and sizes and attachable baskets might not fit all.
5. Hang things on the insides of cupboard doors
Cabinet doors are another part of the kitchen which often get overlooked — specifically the back side. This is an ideal space for installing hooks to hang lighter items or cooking utensils, and keeps things looking tidy since it all gets hidden once you close the door. Depending on what you're hoping to hang up, Command hooks can be a simple, renter-friendly solution that's easy to remove if need be. Hanging racks for cabinet doors are another easy installation option that might be more sturdy. They function like hook-over coat hangers on normal doors — you could even use a coat hanger if it fits your cabinet dimensions. With hooks or racks, cabinet doors will then be well-equipped for hanging utensils, aprons, towels, oven mitts, measuring cups, cutting boards, and spoons. Installing bins on the backs of cabinet doors is another alternative for specialized storage. These are ideal for keeping lighter, things you need to reach for quickly, like parchment paper or tinfoil.
If your kitchen is laid out in a way that leaves some cabinet sides exposed, these are another surface area that work very well for installing hooks or racks to hang things. For a little more involved DIY-ing, fastening a coat peg is a very sturdy option, but Command hooks work just as well when only hanging light items.
6. Get creative with kitchen surfaces
Embracing the possibilities of accessibility with other spaces in the kitchen can not only free up cupboard space, but make food prep easier too. Installing hooks anywhere there's space is one easy means of storing things within reach, but there are plenty of underutilized kitchen surfaces that can be reimagined to keep items especially handy. The fridge is a storage goldmine. The top, if freely exposed, is more ideal real estate for bulky pots, or storing bins or baskets for pantry surplus. The sides of the fridge have potential as well. Magnetic hooks are a nifty way to keep utensils or oven mitts within reach, but magnetic knife strips can be even more practical. Online options like this strong and versatile Rymmzone Double-Sided Knife Strip make use of this space you may not have realized was available.
The backsplash behind the stove is another part of the kitchen that's often just open space. This might be another option for installing a magnetic knife strip to free up drawer space. It would also be an advantageous spot for hanging a bar or hooks. While the drawer under your oven isn't technically intended for storage, it's a handy hiding place to use in a pinch. Yet another place that's empty when not in use is the oven itself. If you have nowhere else to store bulky baking dishes, consider using the oven — just be sure not to forget they're in there when preheating for the next meal.
7. Install additional drawers, shelves, or racks in your kitchen cupboards
Sometimes surface area is all that's missing, and there are many renter friendly ways to expand the surfaces available in your kitchen cupboards. If you're looking for more stackability, then additional shelving can be easy to add. This need not require any major tools or long-term commitment, either. Simple set-up shelf risers are easy to find online. Options like these SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelves create versatile automatic shelving and work just as well on countertops as in cupboards. But if you need to keep a lot of little things handy, installing drawers in your cabinets might be the way to go. Free-standing drawers and shelves like this sturdy Simple Houseware Stackable Tier Sliding Basket Organizer can completely transform the inside of a cabinet, instantly providing easy-access pull-out drawers and another surface for storing smaller items.
For a more DIY approach to organizing cupboard space, tension rods work great for separating items both large and small. Installing a few rows of two set up vertically on larger lower shelves makes nice cubbies for sliding pans in and out without hassle. In smaller, higher cupboards, just one tension rod set up horizontally at the back above a shelf is enough surface area to perch some lighter items, like boxes of tea or tins of spices. These balance on the rod and lean against the back wall of the cupboard, an easy way to add just a little more storage space.
8. Lazy susans make for greater accessibility
Cabinets laid out in a strange design might also hinder their potential for storage space. Corner cupboards are notoriously difficult to arrange, and the deeper they are, the more cumbersome accessibility becomes. Lazy Susans are one unique tool that's especially good at transforming hard-to-reach cabinet space, and there are many ways to use lazy Susans for kitchen organization. Setting one up in a corner cabinet instantly makes items easier to reach for, as a simple turn of the platform brings items that might have been stuck in the back immediately to the front. This is especially helpful for things like cooking oils and spices, which would be otherwise awkward or inconvenient to access if kept in hard to reach places at the back of a cupboard.
Lazy Susans come in all shapes and sizes. Even multi-tiered varieties are an option you can purchase online, such as this Yesland 3 Tier Lazy Susan Turntable, which achieves the same spinning convenience while adding additional shelving, all of which swivels for easy access. Whether tiered or not, lazy Susans are absolutely transformative for kitchen cupboards, but they can also be equally efficient on countertops, thereby freeing up space in cupboards for larger items.
9. Reimagine the dishwasher
While the dishwasher's main function is as a large kitchen appliance, an inconvenience is that it takes up valuable kitchen real estate when not in use. Instead of letting dishwashers sit empty between uses, they make good drying racks that can majorly save on counter space when you're handwashing certain kitchen items. But they also have some storage potential too.
If you're really pressed for space, the dishwasher can be an option to store lighter cooking tools which take up valuable cabinet space. Because dishwashers have built-in organization to keep plates and glassware separate, they can also be more efficient storage than kitchen cupboards without the addition of dividers or risers. Colanders and food storage containers are things which can be bulky in cabinets, but which are easy to organize in the slats that keep items separate in the dishwasher. These things are lightweight enough that they can stay in the dishwasher long-term if it's not something you're in the habit of using very often. If you're someone who really doesn't ever use this kitchen appliance, then the dishwasher might also be an option for storing more seasonal things, like summer glassware or holiday mugs, if you want them to stay out of sight but reasonably protected.
10. Don't forget the space under the sink
Another area in kitchen cabinets which often has a lot of underutilized empty space is the cabinet under the sink. If you're not using this space to store anything, then it can be a decent storage catch-all, though it's always safer to store things which would not be damaged in the event of a leak. For many households, under the kitchen sink is a natural place to store cleaning items, but when used creatively, this space can be just as good for other kitchen essentials, too. Since no sink is leakproof, you'll have to remain cautious about what might get stored in an area that could become susceptible to moisture. For this reason, it's best to avoid things like electronic appliances or edible goods. Often taller than other kitchen cabinets, the large open space under the sink can be ideal for larger things accessed on the daily, like trash or recycling bins. This space can also be optimal for items which don't get used as often, like vases or additional dishware.
Whether for cleaning supplies or something else, dividing this under-sink cabinet with shelves or racks is another way to optimize the space. If you're hoping to add accessibility, pull-out drawers can be especially useful here as well. There are many options available, but for a reasonable price point online, a choice such as this multi-tiered Realinn Under Sink Organizer has room for just about everything but the kitchen sink.
11. Add DIY shelves or rolling racks for extra storage
If all these tips and tricks to make the most of limited kitchen cabinet space still isn't enough storage, expanding shelving, cupboard, or pantry space beyond what's already in your kitchen is always another possibility. If you have space for a kitchen island, this is one simple storage upgrade. But for even more budget friendly choices, maximize any odd gaps between cabinets and the fridge with a narrow rolling rack. Options like this XYZLVSI 4 Tier Narrow Kitchen Rolling Cart can squeeze in between narrow spaces for pull out pantry storage, adding utility to an otherwise awkward space.
Another idea for simple storage is to set up shelving or wire racks near the kitchen to function as pantry space. While racks are available in all shapes and sizes and can be reasonably heavy-duty, a bookshelf can become an easy, cost-efficient DIY pantry too. Though inherently good for storing cookbooks, bookshelves in their natural state are also just as ideal for heavier items, like canned goods. Setting bins or baskets on the shelves, you can easily store smaller cooking utensils or snacks as well. Bookcases with glass doors can be a means of storing or displaying glasses, mugs, or dish ware. If set up near the kitchen, a bookshelf pantry can function as a means of harmoniously blending a cooking space into an adjoining eating area, a practical and decorative feng shui to bring two spaces in your home together.