11 Hacks To Make The Most Of Minimal Kitchen Cabinet Space

Sometimes it seems like there's never enough storage space in the kitchen. Some kitchen cabinets seem to defeat their own purpose when they're too narrow, too tall, or laid out in impractical formations. While paring down your cooking utensils, food containers, and appliances might ensure you have a little less to cram into a limited space, there are many other ways to reimagine how you organize your kitchen cabinets in order to maximize storage. With a few creative additions like hooks, racks, and risers, there will be more than enough space for small items, lids, cookware, utensils, and pantry goods in even the smallest of kitchens. You need not bust out a drill or worry about permanent changes either, as most hacks to maximize kitchen space are simple to adopt or assemble and entail renter friendly methods that can be easily adapted or removed.

It all comes down to one philosophy: Surface area is king, and can be magically expanded with a little practical application. There's more space in, on top of, under, and around your kitchen cabinets than you realize. It just needs to be harnessed and sectioned off in order to achieve its full potential. Here are 11 hacks for optimizing kitchen cabinet storage once you step back and survey the empty space that's available to work with. These ideas will not only make utensils and appliances more accessible, but will also ensure a smoother process when it's time for food preparation.