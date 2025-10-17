Why Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Earned A Top Spot In Our Taste Test

When you dine at a steakhouse, you might not always know which steak to order. Which one is the best? For starters, Texas Roadhouse is one of the steakhouses you should visit if you want a hand-cut steak. Each location has a meat cutter who spends the day in a 34-degree cooler, slicing up the beef on the menu. When Daily Meal tried and ranked each one, the prime rib was a top contender, coming in second to the chain's bone-in ribeye.

The bone-in ribeye may have been the best cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse in our ranking, but the prime rib gave it a run for its money. We found the thick slice to be melt-in-your-mouth tender, with a buttery flavor that complements the savory taste of the beef. On Reddit, one person notes that the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is consistently flavorful and tender. Another says that this cut is the best they've ever had from restaurants that serve it across the country.

It also helps that the type of beef Texas Roadhouse uses is fresh USDA Choice grade. Because it has a decent amount of marbling, the loin and rib cuts from this grade of beef are known for producing flavorful, juicy, and tender steaks.