Why Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib Earned A Top Spot In Our Taste Test
When you dine at a steakhouse, you might not always know which steak to order. Which one is the best? For starters, Texas Roadhouse is one of the steakhouses you should visit if you want a hand-cut steak. Each location has a meat cutter who spends the day in a 34-degree cooler, slicing up the beef on the menu. When Daily Meal tried and ranked each one, the prime rib was a top contender, coming in second to the chain's bone-in ribeye.
The bone-in ribeye may have been the best cut of steak at Texas Roadhouse in our ranking, but the prime rib gave it a run for its money. We found the thick slice to be melt-in-your-mouth tender, with a buttery flavor that complements the savory taste of the beef. On Reddit, one person notes that the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is consistently flavorful and tender. Another says that this cut is the best they've ever had from restaurants that serve it across the country.
It also helps that the type of beef Texas Roadhouse uses is fresh USDA Choice grade. Because it has a decent amount of marbling, the loin and rib cuts from this grade of beef are known for producing flavorful, juicy, and tender steaks.
How Texas Roadhouse prepares prime rib
Texas Roadhouse cooks its prime rib overnight in a process that involves gently massaging the meat with a secret rub recipe that includes soy sauce and a variety of seasonings and spices. Then, it's marinated for eight hours before roasting in a cook-and-hold oven that provides even cooking while maintaining moisture so that the meat remains juicy.
The 12 to 16-ounce size options on the menu are cut to order and range in price from about $24 to $29. (Prices vary by location.) That makes it far from the cheapest steak at Texas Roadhouse, which is the Road Kill, priced at about $12.50 to $17.50. However, you can customize your prime rib for an extra fee. On Reddit, a former employee explains that you can ask for "a specific size as long as it is bigger than the largest size on the menu" for an extra per-ounce cost. In fact, meat cutter Michael Bacha from the Hilliard, Ohio, Texas Roadhouse told WOSU Public Media that he has "cut a 100-ounce steak for a customer" before.
While asking for a prime rib bigger than 16 ounces is the best way to order the freshest steak at Texas Roadhouse, there are other ways to customize your order. In another Reddit post, one person suggests asking the kitchen to sear the prime rib on the flattop. Another person notes that they request "no end cut" for a juicier, better-tasting steak.