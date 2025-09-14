How To Order The Freshest Steak At Texas Roadhouse

One of Texas Roadhouse's primary pillars is serving food made from scratch. And where its meat is concerned, the restaurant goes the extra mile by employing in-house meat cutters rather than ordering pre-cut portions. This extra step sets Texas Roadhouse steaks apart and ensures that each one is fresh to order. If you dine later in the evening, though, some of the meat may have been cut earlier in the day. Fortunately, you can get an even fresher steak by ordering a custom size.

According to a user on Reddit who worked at and trained new staff for Texas Roadhouse, the meat cutters start turning the whole orders of USDA Choice beef — the type of beef Texas Roadhouse uses — into individual steaks in the morning. These are cut to specific menu sizes, but if you want the freshest Texas Roadhouse steak possible, just order a larger steak than what's available. For instance, the restaurant's largest sirloin (which may vary by location) is 16 ounces. Asking for a 20-ounce sirloin would require the meat cutter to slice a fresh portion of meat as soon as your server puts in the order.

Other social media posts confirm that customers can order a freshly cut steak bigger than what's on the menu. One Facebook user posted a photo of a 32-ounce ribeye (the menu's largest is 20 ounces), while a Texas Roadhouse employee posted a 40-ounce sirloin to Facebook.