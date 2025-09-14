How To Order The Freshest Steak At Texas Roadhouse
One of Texas Roadhouse's primary pillars is serving food made from scratch. And where its meat is concerned, the restaurant goes the extra mile by employing in-house meat cutters rather than ordering pre-cut portions. This extra step sets Texas Roadhouse steaks apart and ensures that each one is fresh to order. If you dine later in the evening, though, some of the meat may have been cut earlier in the day. Fortunately, you can get an even fresher steak by ordering a custom size.
According to a user on Reddit who worked at and trained new staff for Texas Roadhouse, the meat cutters start turning the whole orders of USDA Choice beef — the type of beef Texas Roadhouse uses — into individual steaks in the morning. These are cut to specific menu sizes, but if you want the freshest Texas Roadhouse steak possible, just order a larger steak than what's available. For instance, the restaurant's largest sirloin (which may vary by location) is 16 ounces. Asking for a 20-ounce sirloin would require the meat cutter to slice a fresh portion of meat as soon as your server puts in the order.
Other social media posts confirm that customers can order a freshly cut steak bigger than what's on the menu. One Facebook user posted a photo of a 32-ounce ribeye (the menu's largest is 20 ounces), while a Texas Roadhouse employee posted a 40-ounce sirloin to Facebook.
Caveats for ordering a custom steak size at Texas Roadhouse
While it's certainly satisfying to order a custom-sized steak at Texas Roadhouse, there are a couple of downsides to consider. The first is that ordering a custom size doesn't work for every type of steak on the menu. Per the self-proclaimed former Texas Roadhouse employee who posted to Reddit, the porterhouse T-bone is the only steak that the meat cutters don't prepare because they don't have bone saws.
The second caveat is that Texas Roadhouse upcharges for each extra ounce of steak that you request. However, the upcharge can vary per region and even between restaurants within the same region. To avoid a shock when you get the bill, it's wise to ask your server about the additional cost beforehand. Despite that, you may be able to save on the core price of your dish with one of the rules every Texas Roadhouse diner should know: Visit for the Early Diner specials. During the early opening hours (around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.), some menu items are discounted.