The Steakhouses You Should Visit If You Want To Order A Hand-Cut Steak

Steakhouses are a much-loved institution. For decades, these establishments have satiated the public's desire for red meat by serving a variety of cuts in a refined, plush setting. Service like this has seen steakhouses maintain, and in some instances increase, their popularity. Some estimates, including one produced by Smartscrapers, place the total number of American steakhouses at over 15,000 .

By their nature, steakhouses have limited space for chefs and owners to innovate. However, this hasn't stopped them from searching for a way to set themselves apart. One method is to focus on the quality of the meat itself; sourcing USDA Prime beef and utilizing extensive dry aging periods are two particularly popular means. These methods, however, are victims of their own success, with numerous restaurants now adopting them. As a result, several steak houses have begun to seek alternative methods, such as serving hand-cut steaks.

Hand-cut steaks are cut from large sections of cow carcasses, known as primal or sub-primal, by trained meat cutters. This stands in contrast to the common practice of steakhouses ordering mechanically-cut steaks directly from suppliers. Aside from being an artisanal practice, taking the time to hand-cut steaks is an indication that steakhouses are going the extra mile in other aspects of preparation, from properly aging the steaks to sourcing meat from the best suppliers. As a result, more steakhouses are adopting this practice, including both chains and independents. We're here to take a look at the very best.