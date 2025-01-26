Texas Roadhouse's Best Cut Of Steak Is A Meat-Lover's Dream Come True
Texas Roadhouse has long been celebrated for its hand-cut steaks, but only one reigns supreme for meat lovers: the bone-in ribeye. This juicy, flavorful cut of meat is a top contender, and The Daily Meal crowned it the best steak on the menu after judging seven different cuts based on taste, texture, and overall appeal in our ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks.
The bone-in ribeye earned the top spot on our list for its robust flavor, courtesy of the marrow-infused bone that amplifies the meat's natural richness. The thick cut is both tender and juicy, and the signature Texas Roadhouse sear brings just enough char for the perfect balance. At 20 ounces, it's a hearty steak that also delivers on presentation. As our taste tester noted, the dramatic "Flintstones"-style bone is an unmistakable showpiece, making it a great pick for special occasions or any outing when you feel like indulging.
This steak stands as a testament to the restaurant chain's commitment to quality. Unlike some of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, which are celebrated for their creativity or comfort-food appeal, this cut relies entirely on its preparation and the excellence of the meat itself. While your meal might start costing a bit more at Texas Roadhouse, the bone-in ribeye remains a worthy splurge that, for steak lovers, is worth every penny.
Why the bone-in ribeye stands out
What sets the bone-in ribeye apart at Texas Roadhouse is how it leans into its rich, beefy savor without overcomplicating things. The bone isn't just a visual touch; it adds a depth and richness to the meat that boneless cuts just can't compete with. It's a steak that invites you to savor every bite, and for some, the best part of the experience may just be tackling the last bits of meat clinging to the bone — even if it means saving them for a post-dinner ritual later.
This cut comes from the rib section of the cow, a prime spot known for its generous marbling. That marbling grants the steak its signature juiciness and tender texture, while the attached rib bone adds an extra layer of flavor during the grilling process. It's no wonder that so many have described it as Texas Roadhouse's most flavorful steak, and the results back that up. With a perfectly charred crust sealing in the juices, the bone-in ribeye delivers a rich, satisfying bite every time.
While it may not be the most budget-friendly option on the menu, the bone-in ribeye earns its price with its quality. So, when cravings pull you toward Texas Roadhouse, this delectable cut is ready to reward your appetite with a meal that will not disappoint. Whether you pair it with some of the chain's signature sides — or put the genius steak-slider hack to use with their famous rolls — this steak shows why it's the undisputed champion of the Texas Roadhouse menu.