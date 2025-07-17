What's The Cheapest Steak At Texas Roadhouse?
Texas Roadhouse, the casual dining restaurant chain, is known for its array of affordable steak meals — you can get everything from a bone-in ribeye to prime rib. But knowing which gets you the most bang for your buck doesn't hurt if you're on a tighter budget. But first, it's worth noting that Texas Roadhouse raised its prices in late 2024, making even the cheapest steaks cost more. It's also important to remember that prices vary by location.
That said, the cheapest steak option that Texas Roadhouse offers is its Road Kill, which is a chopped hamburger steak topped with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and cheese. Like all of the dishes, it comes with two sides. This meal is just $17.49, about half the amount of some of the other steak options (especially the larger cuts).
If you're looking for a more traditional steak that doesn't have toppings like the Road Kill, the cheapest option would be the six-ounce hand-cut sirloin, which costs the same as its popular smothered counterpart. You can size up to the eight ounce for $20.49 or the 11 ounce for $24.99. Even the biggest option, the 16 ounce, is cheaper than many of the other steak options at $29.99. In our ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks, we placed the six-ounce sirloin in sixth place (out of seven) — but, despite the lower ranking, we noted that it offers a great value.
How do the other steaks' prices compare?
After the Road Kill and the six-ounce sirloin, the next most affordable steak on the menu is the eight-ounce New York strip for $22.99. The steak kabob plate — which features marinated steak on a skewer with veggies over seasoned rice — is barely more expensive than the Road Kill, as it's just $17.99, although this falls under a different category than a traditionally prepared steak.
Aside from those options, all other steaks cost around $27. The lean-cut Dallas Filet ranges from $27.99 to $31.99, and the prime rib is $29.99 for the 12-ounce, which is the smallest cut, or $34.99 for the 16-ounce, the largest cut. As for the most expensive steak on the menu, that would be the bone-in ribeye $36.99. Notably, the bone-in ribeye is 20 ounces, larger than the other steak options. We placed it in the top spot for our ranking, so it's certainly worth it if you want to splurge.
All in all, choose whichever steak is best for your budget for the night. You have a few options if you want to keep it under 22 bucks. But once you choose a steak, you have another difficult decision — which sides to add to your plate. You can never go wrong with extra fresh-baked bread, which will make you wonder the reason why those rolls are always so soft.