What's The Cheapest Steak At Texas Roadhouse?

Texas Roadhouse, the casual dining restaurant chain, is known for its array of affordable steak meals — you can get everything from a bone-in ribeye to prime rib. But knowing which gets you the most bang for your buck doesn't hurt if you're on a tighter budget. But first, it's worth noting that Texas Roadhouse raised its prices in late 2024, making even the cheapest steaks cost more. It's also important to remember that prices vary by location.

That said, the cheapest steak option that Texas Roadhouse offers is its Road Kill, which is a chopped hamburger steak topped with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and cheese. Like all of the dishes, it comes with two sides. This meal is just $17.49, about half the amount of some of the other steak options (especially the larger cuts).

If you're looking for a more traditional steak that doesn't have toppings like the Road Kill, the cheapest option would be the six-ounce hand-cut sirloin, which costs the same as its popular smothered counterpart. You can size up to the eight ounce for $20.49 or the 11 ounce for $24.99. Even the biggest option, the 16 ounce, is cheaper than many of the other steak options at $29.99. In our ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks, we placed the six-ounce sirloin in sixth place (out of seven) — but, despite the lower ranking, we noted that it offers a great value.