Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes That Are Seriously Worth It

Trader Joe's is known for their incredible assortment of pantry ingredients that are a great choice for the ambitious at-home baker. However, if baking from scratch seems like too much effort, Trader Joe's also offers an incredible selection of boxed mixes. But, let's face it: Not all boxed mixes are created equal. While some Trader Joe's boxed mixes are just okay, others excel beyond standards, earning them a place among some of the best products the store offers.

Whether you are whipping something up for a last-minute potluck or crafting the perfect seasonal dessert, Trader Joe's offers a glorious repertoire of boxed mixes (especially for fall) that taste so good, you could even pass them off as homemade. Based on my personal experience as well as the reviews from some of Trader Joe's most dedicated fans, here are 10 of Trader Joe's boxed mixes that are seriously worth adding to your grocery cart.