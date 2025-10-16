Trader Joe's Boxed Mixes That Are Seriously Worth It
Trader Joe's is known for their incredible assortment of pantry ingredients that are a great choice for the ambitious at-home baker. However, if baking from scratch seems like too much effort, Trader Joe's also offers an incredible selection of boxed mixes. But, let's face it: Not all boxed mixes are created equal. While some Trader Joe's boxed mixes are just okay, others excel beyond standards, earning them a place among some of the best products the store offers.
Whether you are whipping something up for a last-minute potluck or crafting the perfect seasonal dessert, Trader Joe's offers a glorious repertoire of boxed mixes (especially for fall) that taste so good, you could even pass them off as homemade. Based on my personal experience as well as the reviews from some of Trader Joe's most dedicated fans, here are 10 of Trader Joe's boxed mixes that are seriously worth adding to your grocery cart.
Cornbread Mix
When it comes to Trader Joe's boxed mixes, one of the most iconic items is the Trader Joe's Cornbread Mix. As the perfect side dish to any wholesome meal, this boxed cornbread mix is tastefully sweet and crumbles perfectly. As an added bonus, Trader Joe's puts pieces of corn into the mix, which helps this cake taste homemade and adds a nice texture to each bite.
While homemade cornbread usually contains just a handful of ingredients, getting the measurement and consistency right can be difficult. As one fan on Reddit shared, "I typically am not a baking mix person at all, but that cornbread is sooo much better than any attempt I've made from scratch." With this boxed mix, all you need to do is add an egg, milk, and oil, and before long, you'll have the perfect side dish for your next dinner gathering. As another customer raves "... it's sweet and moist, practically cake." For only $2.99 a box, there is no doubt that this delicious and easy-to-make boxed corn bread is worth the money.
Brownie Truffle Baking Mix
Boxed brownie mixes are commonplace in any grocery store aisle, but believe me when I say Trader Joe's Brownie Truffle Baking Mix is a step above the rest. For more than 25 years, Trader Joe's has been stocking this product on its shelves, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down. Unlike a regular brownie mix, this version has a fudge base, which adds a decadent, gooey texture that fans can't get enough of. As one customer stated, "The best brownies I've ever had!"
Because this brownie mix has been around for such a long time, fans have even ventured to edit the suggested recipe. One fan recommends to "sub out the water for coffee," while another suggests mixing this brownie mix with the Blondie mix, saying: "Even better ... bake them together!" Whichever way you choose to indulge, the Brownie Truffle Baking Mix, which costs only $3.99, is certainly a mix that has cemented itself as one of Trader Joe's best of all time.
Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix
With autumn comes the joyous tradition of buying Trader Joe's fall items, including the best drinks. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix is an item I personally keep in stock in my pantry all year round, and for good reason. This mix is full of fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg, and of course, pumpkin. Over the years, the Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix has become a favorite among tons of shoppers, with one fan stating: "I look forward to the pumpkin bread every fall!"
Pumpkin can be a temperamental ingredient to bake with, and this mix makes baking a loaf of pumpkin bread practically fool-proof. As another option, this mix can be used to bake muffins for an easy and festive fall breakfast. As one happy customer shared, "I buy enough for the year and make chocolate chip pumpkin muffins, at least twice a month for the kids." Trader Joe's created a true fall classic with the Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix, which retails for $3.49 in store.
Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
Another fall favorite that fans are thrilled to see returning to Trader Joe's shelves is the Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix. This limited-time product mixes the delicious sweetness of a classic Snickerdoodle cookie with the bold addition of spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and clove. The result is a warm and flavorful cookie that tastes truly homemade despite being created from a box. Since its introduction, fans have raved about this cookie, with one describing it as the, "Most delicious."
Like many of Trader Joe's other delicious fall finds, this boxed mix is only available while supplies last during the fall season. As one fan shared: "The pumpkin snickerdoodle cookie mix was phenomenal and gone too quickly. Hopefully it returns next year and I'll know to stock up." The next time you are at Trader Joe's, you may want to snag a box or two of this Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix. Before you know it, it will be gone for the year!
Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix
For many shoppers, the holiday season signifies the return of classic seasonal desserts. Gingerbread is without a doubt one of the most iconic holiday flavors, and Trader Joe's offers a delicious riff on this classic treat with their Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix. This boxed mix packs the bold flavors of molasses, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, while still remaining light and fluffy. Whether you make cookies or a cake, this mix does not fail to delight. As one fan shared on Reddit: "I was so impressed with that mix. I made gingerbread cookies with cream cheese icing for Christmas with it, and they turned out amazing."
Fans are already dreaming of stocking up on this mix when it hopefully returns. This cake is delicious on its own or topped with powdered sugar, cream cheese icing, or as one customer suggests, served: "... with warm brown sugar caramel drizzled on top." Whichever way you choose to indulge, this boxed mix is one you won't want to miss out on if it returns.
Meyer Lemon Cake Mix
While the cozy, earthy flavors of fall and winter are delicious, I will always have a place in my heart for the bright, zesty flavors of springtime. Trader Joe's captures this essence perfectly with their Meyer Lemon Cake Mix, another seasonal favorite from Trader Joe's. This cake mix packs a delicious full flavor within its moist, fluffy texture. When topped with the lemon icing that is included in the package, this dessert is further elevated.
Fans look forward to trying this cake mix every year, with one fan on Reddit stating: "I love it and keep a couple of boxes in the cupboard for the months when TJs doesn't stock it." Another fan suggests: "I love it as is. I only add in fresh fruit (not too much) or a lemon curd as a swirl." Whether you decide to add lemon zest, fresh fruit, the lemon icing, or just enjoy it plain as is, this Trader Joe's Meyer Lemon Cake Mix is a delightful springtime favorite that has a fanbase for a reason.
Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix
While Trader Joe's is known for their interpretations of classic recipes, they have also recently introduced more adventurous products to their shelves. One such item is the Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix, which expertly mixes the classic flavor of a pancake or waffle with the sweet, nutty flavor of ube. If you aren't familiar, ube is a kind of purple yam native to the Philippines that is commonly used in desserts and baked goods.
Based on positive reception after Trader Joe's introduced this limited-edition item, the product returned during the 2025 season. Fans rave about this boxed mix, with one fan saying: "Their ube mochi pancake and waffle mix is SO good! Tastes kind of coconutty." If you want to try this boxed mix, it's best to grab a box as soon as you can, as there is no guarantee this item will stick around forever. As one fan shared: "Every year I have to stock up."
Blondie Bar Baking Mix
As the lighter but equally excellent sister of the Trader Joe's Brownie mix, the Blondie Bar Baking Mix also has gained a loyal following over the years. These brownies feature a warm butterscotch and vanilla flavor, with delicious chocolate chips scattered in to add texture and more sweetness. The result? A unique and decadent dessert that will have you going back for seconds ... and probably thirds. As one fan on Reddit shared: "The blondie mix is the absolute best. I have zero self control if I grab a box and make them. Eaten in 24 hours every time."
In addition to being easy to make, the Blondie Bars are also loved for their versatility. Trader Joe's suggests serving them with peanut butter and bananas as a layered twist on the classic version. One fan suggests mixing the Blondie batter with the Trader Joe's classic brownie batter mix. Whichever way you choose to enjoy, it's clear that this Blondie Bar Baking Mix, which retails for $3.99 a box, is a unique and decadent addition to your boxed baking mix rotation.
Blood Orange Cake Mix with Icing
Chocolate-based desserts are always a hit for me, but there is something truly unique and enticing about a fruit-flavored dessert. This Trader Joe's Blood Orange Cake Mix with Icing offers a bold citrus taste topped with a sweet, light layer of icing. The result? A delicious and refreshing dessert that's sure to dazzle your taste buds.
Like many of Trader Joe's boxed mixes, this item is a limited edition, and can usually be expected to make a return around spring. The limited nature of this mix has made it even more popular among shoppers. As one fan reviewed: "I made this last weekend and put shredded coconut on top after the icing and it was so good!" Customers also say the sweetness of the icing does help to balance out the blood orange flavor.
Overall, the variety of quality boxed mixes that Trader Joe's provides is truly an accomplishment for the store. From decadent desserts to easy-to-make side dishes, Trader Joe's is the perfect place to go when you need an easy boxed mix that is sure to delight.