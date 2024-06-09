The Ancient Sicilian Origins Of The Delectable Blood Orange

Sicily was a part of the Roman Empire for several hundred years, serving as an important source of food. But blood oranges didn't emerge until the region fell under Arab control between 878 and 1061. Even at the time, the fruit was recognized for its relative rarity, prized for its deliciousness, and reserved only for those fortunate enough to live in the upper echelons of society. As such, they were also an invaluable bargaining tool.

In 1016, Norman lords kicked off an invasion of southern Italy. As the story goes, the invasion came in response to a plea from the prince of Salerno. Desperate to find allies that would help free the area from the control of their Muslim rulers, the prince showed the Normans blood oranges as an illustration of what sorts of treasures the area held.

Blood oranges have shown up in historical texts dating back to 1646, which described blood oranges that had made their way to the Philippines. But, perhaps more interesting are the mentions of blood oranges in fairy tales and fiction. In a version of "Cinderella," the heroine is given a gift of blood oranges, and they get a passage in "Arabian Nights" as well: "And in that garth (garden) grew blood oranges ... Red fruits that fill the hand, and shine with the sheen of fire."