10 Trader Joe's Boxed Foods You Should Stock Up On This Fall
Trader Joe's frozen foods deservedly get a lot of love. They're good deals, often full of flavor, and the Trader Joe's brand frozen pizzas are always a quick and delicious hit. But, especially if you're light on freezer space, the boxed foods aisles are also full of tasty treasures that keep well. They make easy meals to feed a household that is suddenly hungry right now; quick, freshly baked sweets for your kid's school lunches; and secret cooking additions that up the heartiness of whatever you're making for dinner.
As we approach the official start of fall later this month, it's a good time to start stocking up on some of these boxed foods to warm you as it gets cooler out. Selected below are 10 items that will keep for a while that you can turn to this fall and into winter for a quick bite. All items' are subject to regional availability.
Pecan Pumpkin Instant Oatmeal
A fast and filling breakfast that you can throw together in just a few minutes. It comes with pecans, dried pumpkin, and spices that will warm up your morning. You can easily add one of our 28 suggested oatmeal toppings to make it a luxurious start to your day. At $3.79 a box, stock up now before it leaves the shelves until next year!
Chicken Broth Concentrate
Dissolve a packet of this chicken broth concentrate into a cup of water to use to add umami to your rice, gravy, mashed potatoes — anything you would normally add water to. Of course, there's nothing wrong with using it to make chicken soup. Make sure you check our tip on making boxed broth more flavorful with dried herbs! This new TJ's product is $3.99 for 12 packets.
Organic Black Pepper Barilotti Pasta
Imported from Italy and made by the same suppliers that make Trader Joe's Organic Lemon Torchiette, this limited time only dried pasta will give your dinner a warming peppery bite. It's easy to stock up on this pasta at $2.99 for a 16 ounce box.
Beer Bread Mix
Available for a limited time, this $2.99 boxed mix just needs butter and beer to make a hearty loaf of bread. Any 12 ounce can of beer will do — a leftover IPA from a party, a light beer you have laying around, or a stout bought just for this.
Cinnamon Bun Inspired Pancake & Waffle Mix
This pancake mix inspired by rich and sweet cinnamon buns only costs $1.99. Pick up a few boxes before they're gone for the season to surprise everyone for Saturday morning pancakes. Add one of our creative pancake toppings for a truly indulgent morning.
Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps
While you have these limited time only crisps in the pantry you can take any cheese from TJ's famous cheese case and make it a delicious snack. Tumeric, thyme, and nutmeg add a full flavor to the cranberry and pumpkin cracker. At $3.99 a box you can have a few on hand to be ready to welcome any unexpected guests with a fancy cheese plate.
Miso Ginger Broth
Available year round, there's nothing like having a box of this broth handy when it's cold out. Add cubes of tofu or udon noodles for a simple soup, or sip on the broth on its own. The miso will satisfy as the ginger warms you up. Add it to recipes to bring an umami rich zing, at $2.49 a box there's room to play around!
Pumpkin O's Cereal
This seasonal version of TJ's Joe's Os are a fun breakfast throughout the fall and winter. They're $2.99 a box so buy a few to add some fun to the start of your weekday or save it for a special Saturday morning cartoons.
Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
Add butter, an egg, and cold milk to this mix full of warming spices with pumpkin powder for a quick treat to pack for lunch. This is the perfect candidate for our brown butter boxed cookie mix hack. Only $3.99 a box for a limited time.
All Butter Apple Shortbread Cookies
This limited time only shortbread cookie is great to have on hand when the need for a sweet strikes. Dried apples and apple juice concentrate provide the tasty apple flavor while butter provides, well, the butter. Stock up for $3.79 a box!