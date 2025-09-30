Elevate Trader Joe's Pumpkin Sheet Cake With This Clever Hack
Autumn is the time to host a festively cozy fall party, and one of the best places to get ready for any get-together is Trader Joe's. If you're already at TJ's buying some fall drinks for your gathering, we found a TikTok showcasing a quick tip for turning the pumpkin sheet cake into adorable hors d'oeuvres.
All you need is a mini pumpkin sheet cake (or three), the TJ's fall harvest chocolates, crushed pecans, and a biscuit cutter. First, chill the cake in your fridge. This step is important because it helps keep clean lines while cutting the cake. Once it's cold, take it out of the tray and set it on a cutting board. Using the biscuit cutter, cut out small, circular cakes from the sheet, and make sure to clean the cutter between each cut. You'll be left with some cake scraps, which you can snack on yourself, or you can use up that leftover cake to make cake pops or truffles for your party. When it comes time to decorate your pumpkin mini cakes, you can flex your creativity by adorning them with festive harvest chocolates or by sprinkling crushed pecans on each piece.
Variations on this TJ's sheet cake hack
While the pumpkin sheet cake is one of our favorite fall finds at Trader Joe's, you can venture beyond the autumnal cake, harvest chocolates, and crushed pecans. This hack is a great jumping-off point to play around with TJ's delicious sheet cakes in general. You also have a choice between a yellow sheet cake with chocolate frosting, a chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache, a vanilla chantilly cream cake with buttercream icing, and a carrot cake.
If you have a deeper pastry cutter ring, about four inches high, you can stack two of the roughly two-inch cakes and create a layered mini cake. Mix and match the flavors — put a chocolate cake on the bottom and the yellow cake on top for a fun look. Stick a mini pretzel twist on top for an added salty kick.
Another fun topping is the new freeze-dried strawberry pieces, which are a delicious topper for the vanilla chantilly cream cake. These are just some ideas — next time you're at TJ's, wander the aisles and find some fun combinations that speak to you.