Elevate Trader Joe's Pumpkin Sheet Cake With This Clever Hack

Autumn is the time to host a festively cozy fall party, and one of the best places to get ready for any get-together is Trader Joe's. If you're already at TJ's buying some fall drinks for your gathering, we found a TikTok showcasing a quick tip for turning the pumpkin sheet cake into adorable hors d'oeuvres.

All you need is a mini pumpkin sheet cake (or three), the TJ's fall harvest chocolates, crushed pecans, and a biscuit cutter. First, chill the cake in your fridge. This step is important because it helps keep clean lines while cutting the cake. Once it's cold, take it out of the tray and set it on a cutting board. Using the biscuit cutter, cut out small, circular cakes from the sheet, and make sure to clean the cutter between each cut. You'll be left with some cake scraps, which you can snack on yourself, or you can use up that leftover cake to make cake pops or truffles for your party. When it comes time to decorate your pumpkin mini cakes, you can flex your creativity by adorning them with festive harvest chocolates or by sprinkling crushed pecans on each piece.