The Best Fall Drinks At Trader Joe's In 2025

If you're a Trader Joe's shopper like me, you've spent the last month or so gazing longingly out the window at summer vistas, just waiting for the weather to turn a bit crisper. That's because the onset of autumn means the shelves of your favorite grocery store will be brimming with fall favorites, old returns of seasonal specials, along with some new creations making their debuts. We've got an abundance of excellent Trader Joe's fall items to choose from this year, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the beverage department.

Whatever your drink of choice is, there's an autumnal variety of it this fall at Trader Joe's. From warming teas to cold beers, spooky wines to martini mixes, you're covered — and in true fall fashion, everything that can be pumpkin spiced will be pumpkin spiced. With so much hitting the shelves this season, it's understandable to feel overwhelmed, and that's where this list comes in. I've spent many years as a sommelier, beverage manager, and bartender, and these are the ten most fabulous fall drinks I'd recommend picking up on your next TJ's run.