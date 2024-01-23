The Ultimate Ranking Of Boxed Cornbread Mixes

Very few people dislike cornbread, and for good reason — it's one of the most delicious baked goods ever conceived. It's also never been easier to make, what with the proliferation of boxed cornbread mixes. Any given baking aisle is sure to have a number of options from a variety of brands. Some promise straightforward cornbread, while others offer variations packed with jalapeños, cheese, butter, and honey. A few require the baker to do nothing but add milk or water. Certain mixes can be used in an array of ways; you can make straightforward cornbread with them, or you can make corn muffins, a cornmeal crust, or even cornmeal donuts.

Having trouble choosing which mix to use? We're here to help, with this, the ultimate ranking of boxed cornbread mixes. We determined this list by combing through online reviews and using our own hands-on experience with these mixes. From the absolute best options available to the execrable worst — we tackle it all. Ready for the lowdown on this down-home classic? Then join us as we rank the delicious, the awful, and the merely mediocre cornbread mixes available in your local supermarket.