This Is The Easiest Way To Add Ube To Your Next Latte

If you are looking to shake up your same old latte recipe, skip the traditional caramel and vanilla syrups and instead reach for something much more colorful. We are talking, of course, about adding ube to your beverage. Ube is a type of purple yam, with a distinctly sweet and nutty flavor profile. If you have ever walked past someone smiling and sipping on something bright purple, they were likely enjoying the taste of ube.

If you get ube mixed up with taro, you're not alone, since the latter is another root vegetable that provides a sweet, nutty flavoring and a vibrant purple hue. While the two may sometimes appear identical, they are not. Ube is native to the Philippines, provides a slightly sweeter flavor, and is more often associated with sweet desserts. You'll often find ube in treats like cake, jam, and ube bread.

This trendy flavor is also the perfect addition to a classic latte, as ube's inherent sweetness blends well with milk, while cutting through the bitter espresso flavoring. Additionally, its notes of nuttiness complement the smokiness of brewed coffee. To make the best ube latte, you'll want to start by picking up some ube extract at your local grocery store, or online. A few drops of this flavor extract will provide a much-needed burst of ube flavor, without any of the unwanted textural changes that can occur with other latte additives.